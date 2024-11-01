CMS Energy Corp (CMS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial Performance and ...

Full Year EPS Guidance for 2024: Reaffirmed at $3.29 to $3.35 per share, with confidence toward the high end.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.47 for the first 9 months of 2024, up $0.41 from the same period in 2023.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

CMS Energy Corp ( NYSE:CMS ) has completed all planned financings for the year ahead of schedule, maintaining a strong financial position and ample liquidity.

The company reported strong financial performance with adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 for the first nine months of 2024, up $0.41 from the same period in 2023, driven by favorable rate relief and operational efficiencies.

CMS Energy Corp ( NYSE:CMS ) is experiencing a manufacturing renaissance in Michigan, driven by onshoring and state incentives, leading to significant economic development and increased energy demand.

The company has a comprehensive $7 billion electric reliability roadmap aimed at improving grid reliability and resilience, which is supported by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

CMS Energy Corp ( NYSE:CMS ) is benefiting from Michigan's clean energy law, which provides a strong legislative framework for transitioning from coal to renewable energy, offering financial compensation mechanisms and incentives for energy efficiency.

CMS Energy Corp ( NYSE:CMS ) is navigating a complex regulatory environment with new mechanisms like the storm restoration tracker, which may face resistance from regulatory staff.

There is uncertainty regarding the potential repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act, which could affect tax credits and incentives for renewable energy investments.

The company is experiencing upward pressure on certain cost categories, such as insurance premiums and IT expenses, which could impact financial performance.

CMS Energy Corp ( NYSE:CMS ) anticipates a potential need for a fully adjudicated order in its current electric rate case to secure the best outcomes for customers, which could delay regulatory approvals.

The company faces challenges with increased storm activity and high wind speeds in Michigan, necessitating significant investments in grid infrastructure and reliability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How is CMS Energy addressing the demand from data centers in Michigan, and do you have the grid capacity to support this growth? A: Garrick Rochow, President and CEO, explained that Michigan, particularly areas like Grand Rapids, is well-suited for data centers due to its temperate climate and fiber infrastructure. CMS Energy has the electric infrastructure to support new customers and works closely with them to meet their timelines. The company has already filed to move data centers to a more cost-reflective rate and is collaborating with the commission on potential new rate structures.

Q: What are the implications of the recent storm and resiliency audits for CMS Energy's distribution plan? A: Garrick Rochow stated that the Liberty audit supports the need for capital investments and tree trimming to enhance reliability. CMS Energy plans to incorporate the audit's findings into its five-year, $7 billion electric reliability roadmap, which aims to improve service proactively and at a lower cost.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance and future expectations for the NorthStar business, particularly the Dearborn Industrial Generation (DIG) facility? A: Rejji Hayes, CFO, noted that NorthStar continues to perform well, with strong capacity and energy market conditions. The company is securing bilateral contracts above plan expectations, contributing positively to CMS Energy's 6% to 8% EPS growth target.

Q: How does CMS Energy plan to manage the potential repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its impact on tax credits? A: Rejji Hayes expressed confidence that a repeal of the IRA is unlikely due to the significant benefits it provides to many states. Even if repealed, CMS Energy would still comply with Michigan's clean energy law, albeit potentially at a higher cost.

Q: What are CMS Energy's plans for addressing the increased load growth from economic development in Michigan? A: Garrick Rochow highlighted that CMS Energy's Renewable Energy Plan (REP) will reflect increased load growth due to economic development. The plan will include additional renewable assets to meet the state's clean energy targets and accommodate new manufacturing and data center demands.

