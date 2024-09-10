CME Group Inc. (CME): Hedge Funds Are Bullish On This Cryptocurrency Stock

We recently compiled a list of the 20 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) stands against the other cryptocurrency stocks.

A Review of the Crypto World: Latest Updates

Crypto has emerged as a major political issue in the US with the campaigns for election going on. Head of Firmwide research Galaxy Digital Alex Thorn called August a rough and seasonally bad week for Bitcoin. He mentioned how eight out of the eleven prior Augusts witnessed the major coin trading down. However, political events have also played a role in the crypto landscape.

In Thorn's opinion, most people view Trump’s victory as bullish for the crypto market. Trump who is now running for President brought the hopes of the crypto world higher by promising to deliver a plan to make the United States the ‘crypto capital of the planet’. Crypto became an even hotter topic as Kamala Haris simultaneously supported policies for the expansion of the industry. In the opinion of Thorn, most people view Trump’s victory as bullish for the crypto market. He predicts crypto will run quite higher if Trump ends up winning the election based on an anticipated easing of the regulations. On the other hand, he expects the victory of Harris to be more neutral even for the industry since those advising her belong to the Biden administration on crypto policy.

Looking forward to September which is a seasonally weak month for crypto too, the next months including October, November, and December are crypto's most bullish months based on the seasonality factor. Regardless of the highly awaited Fed interest rate cuts just ahead of us, the crypto market investors still remain concerned as JPMorgan’s Head of Global and European Equity Strategy dismissed the potential of a crypto bull market. While September has been a historically worst month for US stocks, the upcoming rate cut might be an outlier in history.

Story continues

In an interview with CNBC, Anthony Pompliano, Professional Capital Management CEO, talked about the recent price moves in Bitcoin. The German government offloading Bitcoin through as many exchanges and the Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox unloading coins onto the market are two important events defining this supply. Pompliano refers to Bitcoin as really illiquid with many Bitcoin holders having a long-term view of it. At the start of 2024, the Bitcoin amount that had not moved in more than a year was over 70%. Some of it started to get distributed as prices rose, as expected in a bull market. Although Pompliano expects this percentage to drop to 50% to 55% but still at least half of the Bitcoin would still be in the hands of people who have an over 10-year time horizon. Thus, the question revolves around whether these hands are strong enough to outlast the aforementioned two events. Pompliano finally states time as the only catalyst for Bitcoin rather than a pro-crypto candidate in the upcoming US elections. While the summer season is a bit slow, prices typically go back up in September and beyond.

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 20 best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds, we sifted through ETFs and online rankings to compile a preliminary list of 40 companies involved in the crypto space. Moving on, we shortlisted the top 20 stocks from our list which had the highest number of hedge fund holders. The 20 best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds have been arranged in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders they have, as of Q2 2024.

At Insider Monkey we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A businessman in the foreground shaking hands with a colleague in a trading floor.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 59

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is a leading derivatives marketplace that allows its clients to trade futures, options, cash, and OTC markets. It is made up of four exchanges including CME, CBOT, NYMEX, and COMEX, each of which offers a range of global benchmarks across all major asset classes. The firm was established in 1848 as the world’s first futures exchange which was based in Chicago. In the cryptocurrency spectrum, the firm enables managing cryptocurrency exposure with Bitcoin, Micro Bitcoin, Ether, and Micro Ether futures and options.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has a highly diverse product set which makes the firm strong enough to navigate changing macroeconomic situations. The firm has the privilege of being the only exchange globally that gives customers global electronic access to all benchmark products across Energy, Metals, Agricultural, and Environmental markets. Furthermore, the growing need for risk management has enabled CME Group to drive a strong financial performance.

CME Group recorded an all-time record revenue of $1.5 billion for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The highest Q2 average daily volume (ADV) in company history, 25.9 million contracts, was successfully accomplished. This includes non-U.S. average daily volume which hit a record 7.8 million contracts. The firm also witnessed year-over-year growth across every asset class. Thus, the company leverages the growing need for risk management to drive a strong financial performance.

As of 2024’s second quarter, the stock is held by 59 hedge funds which makes it a part of the 20 best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds. GuardCap Asset Management is the dominant shareholder in the company with a position worth approximately $698 million.

Overall CME ranks 8th on our list of the best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds. While we acknowledge the potential of CME as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued AI stock that is more promising than CME but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.