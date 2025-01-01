Cloudpoint Technology Berhad (KLSE:CLOUDPT) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 37%, while individual investors hold 29%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Cloudpoint Technology Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

19% of Cloudpoint Technology Berhad is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Cloudpoint Technology Berhad (KLSE:CLOUDPT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 37% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Cloudpoint Technology Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cloudpoint Technology Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Cloudpoint Technology Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Cloudpoint Technology Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cloudpoint Technology Berhad. Era Jasakita Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 34% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Wai Hoong Choong and Choong Cheong Yew, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 8.1%. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

