Cloudflare Inc (NET) Director Maria Eitel Sells 6,875 Shares

On February 29, 2024, Director Maria Eitel sold 6,875 shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $98.51 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $677,256.25.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) is a company that provides a cloud platform for website security and performance enhancement. The company's services include distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack mitigation, secure content delivery, and internet security. Cloudflare's solutions are designed to protect and accelerate any internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code.

According to the data provided, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,875 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Maria Eitel is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 100 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Cloudflare Inc were trading at $98.51 on the day of the insider's transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $33.27 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, indicating that Cloudflare Inc is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

