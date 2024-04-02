Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET), a company specializing in web infrastructure and website security services, providing content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security, and distributed domain name server services, has reported an insider selling event. Chief Legal Officer Douglas Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Douglas Kramer, who holds the full position of Chief Legal Officer at Cloudflare Inc, executed the sale at an average price of $97.16 per share, resulting in a total transaction amount of $291,480. The SEC filing detailing the transaction can be found here.Over the past year, Douglas Kramer has sold a total of 36,000 shares of Cloudflare Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 108 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

Cloudflare Inc (NET) Chief Legal Officer Douglas Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares

On the valuation front, Cloudflare Inc's shares were trading at $97.16 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $32.067 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.02, indicating that the shares are Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $95.56.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor that accounts for the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

