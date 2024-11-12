Is Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) Best Performing Cybersecurity Stock in 2024?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Performing Cybersecurity Stocks in 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) stands against other best performing cybersecurity stocks in 2024.

Data Breaches to Disruptions

The technology sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, creating an increasingly interconnected digital world. Cybersecurity, a relatively new field, has become critical as the volume of sensitive data stored online has surged. This growth has unfortunately provided more opportunities for cybercriminals to commit financial theft, steal confidential information, and disrupt vital infrastructure. In 2023 alone, data breaches affected over 349 million individuals, highlighting a troubling trend. The Consumer Sentinel Network received a surge in reports, with fraud making up over 2.6 million cases and identity theft surpassing one million. The scale of these threats is substantial; according to McKinsey, damages from cyberattacks could reach approximately $10.5 trillion annually by 2025—a 300% increase from 2015 levels.

A Microsoft Security survey reveals that small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) face added challenges due to limited resources and expertise in implementing and managing advanced security solutions to detect, prevent, or mitigate cyberattacks. Fewer than one-third of respondents indicated that their SMBs handle security internally; the majority rely on consultants, managed service providers, or cyber insurance guidelines for choosing security tools.

AI Meets Cybercrime

As AI technology advances, data privacy and risk management concerns are escalating for individuals and businesses alike. Although regulators are exploring strategies to foster AI innovation while minimizing potential negative impacts on society, the United States still lacks comprehensive federal legislation addressing AI.

AI is transforming the cybersecurity landscape from both the threat and defense perspectives, creating a long-term growth path. “Cyber threats continue to evolve, and as digital transformation accelerates, so does the potential for cyberattacks,” noted Christopher Gilchrist, principal analyst at Forrester. Earlier this year, The World Economic Forum predicted that AI could push cyber incidents and data breaches to hit record levels in 2024, following a 72% year-over-year rise in breaches in the past year.

Nonetheless, the technology holds transformative potential for security. Palo Alto Networks remarked that 2024 “will be a phenomenal year in the utilization of AI in cybersecurity,” yet predicts even greater advances in the future. For investors, this growth represents an intriguing opportunity. According to Acumen research, the global market for AI-driven cybersecurity products was valued at around $15 billion in 2021, with projections to reach approximately $135 billion by 2030. AI’s ability to analyze vast data sets and detect patterns makes it especially effective for tasks like penetration testing, where systems are deliberately probed for vulnerabilities. By deploying AI tools to assess their own technology, organizations can identify weaknesses proactively—closing gaps before hackers have the chance to exploit them.

