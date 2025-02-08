Cloudflare Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$1.67b (up 29% from FY 2023).

Net loss: US$78.8m (loss narrowed by 57% from FY 2023).

US$0.23 loss per share (improved from US$0.55 loss in FY 2023).

NYSE:NET Revenue and Expenses Breakdown February 8th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Cloudflare EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 9.0%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Internet Telephone contributing US$1.67b. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to US$730.8m (51% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of US$60.3m. Explore how NET's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.5% growth forecast for the IT industry in the US.

Performance of the American IT industry.

The company's shares are up 20% from a week ago.

Valuation

Following the latest earnings results, Cloudflare may be overvalued based on 6 different valuation benchmarks we assess. To explore our complete evaluation click here and get an understanding of what analysts are thinking about the company's future.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.