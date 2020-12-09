Clothing retailer Roots reports third-quarter profit up from year ago, sales down

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson said no British prime minister could accept the European Union’s Brexit demands as he prepared to head to Brussels for a showdown with the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.The premier’s team hopes the face-to-face conversation with the Commission president will inject political impetus into the deadlocked process.If the dinner goes well, negotiators could be back in a room hammering out the details within hours. If it goes badly, officials on both sides fear the chances of an agreement being ready before the end of December -- when the Brexit transition period expires -- will fade away.Read more: Johnson Heads Into Brussels Showdown Over Brexit Trade DealKey Developments:Merkel says fair competition “level playing field” is vital for the future and for a dealJohnson says no U.K. PM could agree to EU demands on business competition, fishTraders are the most cautious about the pound since 2016Johnson and von der Leyen due to meet for dinner at 7 p.m. GMTGove Sets Out Plan for N. Ireland (1:05 p.m.)Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove gave the House of Commons more details about the Joint U.K.-EU Committee’s agreement on Northern Ireland. The deal will mean trade flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland won’t be disrupted in 2021, he said. The accord also means:Export declarations won’t be needed on goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain;Tariffs won’t be charged on goods that stay in Northern Ireland;Supermarkets will have a three-month grace period to comply with the new rules;Firms in Great Britain won’t be affected by EU state aid rules if they have no genuine or direct link to Northern Ireland;EU officials won’t have the powers to conduct checks on goods in Northern Ireland.Traders Cautious About the Pound (1:10 p.m.)Option traders haven’t been this pessimistic about the pound since the U.K. voted to break away from the EU. The relative cost of hedging losses in sterling against the euro through the end of December is trading near the highest level since June 2016. Read more here.Johnson: No PM Could Accept EU Terms (12:10 p.m.)Boris Johnson ruled out agreeing to the EU’s existing proposals on fisheries and enforcement of fair competition rules for businesses. That came after Germany’s Angela Merkel said any U.K.-EU trade deal will hinge on agreeing to regulations on competition applying in future.“Our friends in the EU are currently insisting that if they pass a new law in the future with which we in this country do not comply or don’t follow suit, then they want the automatic right to punish us and to retaliate,” Johnson told members of Parliament. “They’re saying we should be the only country in the world not to have sovereign control over its fishing waters. I don’t believe that those are terms any prime minister of this country should accept.”He also said “a good deal is still there to be done” and that he was looking forward to discussing it with von der Leyen at dinner.N. Ireland Trusted-Trader Plan Agreed: RTE (11:45 a.m.)The EU and U.K. have agreed on a trusted trader program that would exempt as much as 98% of goods flowing between Great Britain and Northern Ireland from tariffs from Jan. 1, RTE’s Tony Connelly tweeted.Agricultural and food products moving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain will also be exempt from export health certificates for at least three months, he added.Ireland: Extension Possible But Unlikely (11:08 a.m.)The U.K. may be moving to “deal making mode” after agreeing on the Northern Ireland protocol, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said, although talks on a trade deal may still collapse.Failure is a “distinct possibility,” he told Newstalk Radio. An extension of the transition period is “possible” although “very unlikely,” he added.Merkel on the Level Playing Field (11 a.m.)For the European Union, managing how the two sides’ rules for business diverge over time is key to any deal. It’s something France has insisted on, and on Wednesday German Chancellor Angela Merkel sent the same message.“We must not only have a level playing field for today, but also for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” she said. “And for that, we will need agreements -- how one side can react if the other side changes its conditions.”The so called level playing field has emerged in recent days as the biggest hurdle to an overall agreement.Dinner Date Set for 8p.m. in Brussels, BBC Says (9:10 a.m.)Johnson and von der Leyen’s dinner in Brussels is due to start at 7p.m. U.K. time, 8p.m. in Brussels, the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said in Twitter post, without saying how she obtained the information.Tesco Chairman Warns of Higher Food Prices (8:50 a.m.)The chairman of Tesco Plc, Britain’s largest supermarket chain, warned that shoppers could pay more for food in January if the U.K. and European Union fail to agree on a trade deal.In an interview with Bloomberg Television, John Allan said food price inflation could pick up and may average between 3% and 5%.The retailer has stockpiled food to avoid short-term disruption, but Allan repeated his warning that Britain faces the risk of food shortages after Brexit.Merkel Ready for No Deal (8:45 a.m.)Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany is prepared for the possibility of the U.K. leaving the EU’s single market and customs union without a trade deal.Speaking to lawmakers in Berlin, she said the integrity of the common market needs to remain intact, and that the bloc can’t allow for future changes in regulations that allow unfair competition against its companies.Johnson Probably Ready to Compromise, Varadkar Says (8:40 a.m.)Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Boris Johnson is probably willing to make a “concession,” as the question of the level playing field continues to hamper efforts to reach a trade deal.“I think he wants Britain to part of the world,” Varadkar said in an interview with broadcaster RTE. Still, he warned the British prime minister will be “very strong on the sovereignty point.” “That will be a circle that’s hard to square,” he said, putting the chances of a deal at 50-50.Gove Sees ‘Scope for Compromise’ on Fishing (8:30 a.m.)“I think there can be scope for compromise, but the compromise exists on the way in which European boats can continue to access U.K. waters,” Cabinet minister Michael Gove told BBC radio.“What is not up for compromise is the principle that the U.K. will be an independent coastal state,” he added. “I think we can be very generous with that. I think that we can reach arrangements with European countries that allow a staged process so there can be a degree of certainty that they can manage.”Honda Halts U.K. Production (7:58 a.m.)Honda Motor Co. halted work at its Civic plant in the U.K. as congestion at ports trying to cope with Brexit-related demand delays delivery of components.Read more here: Honda Halts U.K. Production as Port Congestion Holds Up PartsGove: Deal Can Be Done Over Dinner (7:45 a.m.)U.K. Cabinet minister Michael Gove said Johnson’s government does want a deal, “but it can’t be a deal at any price.”He told BBC television the prime minister and von der Leyen have a “good relationship with mutual respect,” adding “it’s often round the table” that deals can be done. “The conversation between the prime minister and the president tonight, I hope, will create political momentum,” Gove said.He also warned, though, that without movement from the EU side, a deal will be “very difficult” to achieve.Irish Mixed Signals (7:33 a.m.)In an interview with the Irish Times, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he’s “on the pessimistic side” about the prospects for a deal. In an interview with the Irish Times, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he's "on the pessimistic side" about the prospects for a deal. On Tuesday, he told lawmakers it would be "very difficult" to reach an accord. On a more upbeat note, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said late Tuesday "hopefully' a deal could be struck Wednesday.