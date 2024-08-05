Cloetta And 2 Other Undiscovered Gems In Sweden To Watch

In recent weeks, global markets have experienced significant volatility, with small-cap indices like the Russell 2000 pulling back sharply. Amidst this turbulence, the Swedish market offers intriguing opportunities for investors seeking hidden gems. Identifying promising stocks in such a climate often involves looking beyond immediate market sentiment to find companies with solid fundamentals and growth potential. In this article, we explore Cloetta and two other undiscovered gems in Sweden that warrant attention.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Sweden

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Bahnhof NA 9.47% 15.07% ★★★★★★ Softronic NA 3.58% 7.41% ★★★★★★ Duni 29.33% 10.78% 22.98% ★★★★★★ AB Traction NA 5.38% 5.19% ★★★★★★ Firefly NA 15.31% 29.94% ★★★★★★ Creades NA -28.54% -27.09% ★★★★★★ Linc NA 56.01% 0.54% ★★★★★★ Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland NA -14.29% 18.06% ★★★★★★ AQ Group 7.30% 14.89% 22.26% ★★★★★★ Karnell Group 44.29% 22.04% 39.45% ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 52 stocks from our Swedish Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Cloetta AB (publ) operates as a confectionary company with a market cap of approximately SEK6.54 billion.

Operations: Cloetta AB (publ) generates revenue primarily from packaged branded goods (SEK6.24 billion) and candy not packed in small bags (SEK2.22 billion).

Cloetta's earnings growth of 29.8% over the past year outpaced the Food industry's 17.9%, highlighting its strong performance. The company reported Q2 sales of SEK 2,038 million and net income of SEK 82 million, up from SEK 73 million a year ago. With a net debt to equity ratio at a satisfactory 35.7%, Cloetta also traded at nearly 25% below our fair value estimate, presenting an attractive valuation opportunity in the market.

OM:CLA B Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland (publ), along with its subsidiaries, operates as a passenger and freight shipping company in Sweden, with a market cap of SEK5.56 billion.

Operations: Gotland generates revenue primarily from passenger and freight shipping services in Sweden. The company has a market cap of SEK5.56 billion.

Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland (Gotland) has shown significant progress, with earnings surging by 65.8% over the past year and outperforming the Shipping industry, which saw a -4.2% growth. The company reported first-quarter sales of SEK 384.9 million, up from SEK 362.9 million last year, and net income of SEK 37.2 million compared to a net loss of SEK 70 million previously. Notably debt-free now versus a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.4% five years ago, Gotland also trades at an attractive valuation—72.2% below its estimated fair value—indicating potential for future gains in this small-cap stock.

OM:GOTL A Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Scandi Standard AB (publ) produces and sells chilled, frozen, and ready-to-eat chicken products across various countries including Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally; it has a market cap of approximately SEK5.29 billion.

Operations: Scandi Standard AB (publ) generates revenue primarily from its Ready-To-Cook segment (SEK9.70 billion) and Ready-To-Eat segment (SEK2.61 billion).

Scandi Standard's debt to equity ratio has impressively reduced from 121.8% to 61.4% over the past five years, though it remains high at 59.7%. The company repurchased shares in the latest year, reflecting confidence in its financial health. Despite not outperforming the food industry with a 14.6% earnings growth last year, Scandi Standard's interest payments are well covered by EBIT at a ratio of 3.5x.

OM:SCST Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

