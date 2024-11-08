Cliq Digital AG (XTER:CLIQ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth Amidst Customer ...

Revenue: EUR54 million in total revenue for Q3 2024.

Bundled Content Sales: EUR52 million, representing 97% of total revenue.

EBITDA Before Special Items: Increased by 2% quarter on quarter to EUR6 million.

EBITDA Margin: Expanded to 11% in Q3 2024.

Net Cash Position: EUR8.7 million at the end of Q3 2024.

Customer Acquisition Cost: Reduced by 60% compared to Q2 2024.

Operating Free Cash Flow: Improved to EUR3.1 million in Q3 2024.

Equity Ratio: Increased to 77% at the end of Q3 2024.

Number of Paying Customers: Decreased by 30% quarter on quarter to 2.7 million.

Average Lifetime Value (LTV): Decreased to EUR72 in Q3 2024 from EUR78 in Q2 2024.

Share Buyback Program: 84% completed, with 540,000 shares repurchased.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Cliq Digital AG (XTER:CLIQ) successfully stabilized EBITA and improved cash flow and liquidity in Q3 2024.

The company is progressing well on its restructuring program, focusing on profitability and cash generation.

Cliq Digital AG has diversified its sales channels, seeing positive results from search engine advertising and social media marketing.

Cost-cutting measures have led to significant recurrent annual cost savings, improving the gross profit margin.

The company has launched new digital products and added attractive new content to its library, enhancing its service offerings.

Negative Points

Sales performance in Q3 2024 was disappointing, with a decline in sales and average lifetime value.

The company experienced a higher churn rate, impacting revenue and reducing the number of paying customers.

Sales in North America and Europe declined by 18% and 19% respectively, due to changes in customer care tools and higher churn rates.

The company's focus on profitability led to a reduction in customer acquisition costs, resulting in fewer new subscribers.

Cliq Digital AG's expansion efforts in Japan and the Middle East have been deprioritized due to declining profitability and focus on other regions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: When will the marketing budget rise to capture the optimization in full and see results in the bottom line? How much marketing budget is planned over the next quarters? A: Luc Voncken, CEO, stated that 2024 is a transformation year for CLIQ, focusing on efficiency and margin growth. The marketing budget will increase, but specifics will be disclosed with the 2025 guidance during the full year 2024 results presentation on February 20th.

