1.2 million more homes at risk of subsidence

Long dry summers followed by sustained rainfall can cause damage to properties through subsidence - Jay Williams

Over a million more homes face subsidence issues by 2050 thanks to climate change, making them harder to insure.

Longer dry periods in the summer followed by sustained rainfall in the winter is causing the ground underneath homes to expand and contract, resulting in movement that damages properties.

The areas most at risk include the Oxford-Cambridge arc, where the Government plans to build thousands of new homes over the next 30 years, analysis of British Geographical Survey data shows.

The 1.2 million rise is a 27pc increase on the 4.5 million properties already at risk today. At the same time, other areas are seeing the severity of the risk they face from subsidence also increase.

In Oxford the number of houses where subsidence is probable rather than possible is set to increase by a third over the same period. In Colchester 91pc of current homes will be at high risk of subsidence by 2050, while in Bedford 98pc of its existing housing stock will be at risk in 26 years time.

Caroline Elliott-Grey, of data firm LexisNexis Risk Solutions, who carried out the research, said: “From an insurance perspective it is very pertinent for the property sector.

“Subsidence and flooding are the two things all insurance companies are looking at and it is becoming bigger as these surge events are becoming more common.”

Insurer AXA has seen a rise in subsidence claims from homeowners over the past five years as a result of the weather changes.

Most home insurance policies include coverage for subsidence up to around £1,000, according to the Association of British Insurers. However, in 2022 the average subsidence claim incurred was £9,600, the trade body has found.

Known subsidence risk is also a factor taken into consideration by insurers when considering or providing cover, said Adam Holland, head of product at AXA.

“Subsidence is a really widespread issue so even compared to the flooding we will see subsidence impact a much larger percentage of households. It is something that the insurance industry will start having to face the consequence of,” added Ms Elliott-Grey.

The extent of subsidence areas in the UK has meant that one in seven new build homes has faced issues, according to research from insurer Aviva.

And home insurance costs are already rising. Premiums rose 4pc in the last quarter of 2023, according to the ABI, as insurers faced increased payouts to deal with UK homes battered by a succession of storms.

Lee Jones, project leader for ground based geomatic surveys at the British Geological Survey, adds that “Whilst we should be careful to note that these are projections, property owners can help to limit the potential effects of future subsidence-related issues.

“Steps property owners can take are to be aware of the effects of laying impermeable drives, paths or hardstanding and of planting or removing trees close to properties, which can all have an impact on soil moisture profiles.”

As well as impacting home insurance, subsidence issues could limit an homeowner’s ability to get a mortgage on a property. Mortgage lenders require the borrower to insure their property as a condition of a mortgage offer.

“If you can’t get insurance, you can’t get the mortgage,” said Scott Taylor-Barr, board member at trade body The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries.

“So, as flooding certainly, but to a lesser degree subsidence, stops more and more properties from being insured it stops them from being mortgageable too; the solution is not so much a specialist lender but specialist insurer to take on these risks.”

