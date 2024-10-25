Clicks Group Ltd (CLCGY) (FY 2024) Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Growth and Strategic Expansion

Group Turnover: Increased by 9.2%.

Retail Turnover: Grew by 11.7%.

Trading Margin: Increased by 50 basis points to 9.2%.

Diluted Headline Earnings Per Share: Up 14.3% to ZAR11.935 per share.

Cash Inflows: Generated ZAR6 billion.

Return on Equity: Increased to 46.4% from 43.6%.

Dividend Declared: Increased by 14.3% to ZAR7.76 per share.

Same-Store Sales Growth: 8.4%.

Store Expansion: Opened a net 51 Clicks stores and 9 pharmacies.

Total Income Margin: Increased by 100 basis points.

Retail Cost Growth: 12.5% for the year.

Operating Profit: Increased by 15.1% to ZAR4.2 billion.

Inventory Levels: Increased by 3 days to 74 days.

Cash at Year-End: ZAR2.7 billion.

Capital Expenditure: ZAR891 million invested.

Planned Capex: Over ZAR1 billion for the next year.

Club Card Membership: Increased to 11.8 million active members.

Market Share Gains: Across all core retail categories.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Clicks Group Ltd (CLCGY) reported a strong financial performance with diluted headline earnings per share up 14.3%, aligning with market expectations.

The company expanded its store and pharmacy network, increasing Clicks store count to 936 and pharmacy count to 720, demonstrating growth in its retail footprint.

Clicks Group Ltd (CLCGY) achieved market share gains across all core retail categories, leveraging its positioning as a value retailer.

The company made significant investments in sustainability, increasing renewable energy generation from 3.4% to 4.5% of total consumption.

Clicks Group Ltd (CLCGY) maintained a strong cash flow, generating ZAR6 billion in cash inflows and returning over ZAR2.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Negative Points

The pharmacy expansion was hindered by licensing issues, resulting in fewer new pharmacies than planned, although the issue has been resolved.

Retail turnover growth slowed slightly in the second half due to the anniversary of prior year acquisitions and delayed pharmacy rollouts.

The UPD division experienced muted growth for the year, despite a better performance in the second half.

Inventory levels increased, with retail stock days rising by one day and UPD stock days increasing due to high levels of unicorn stock.

The company faced cost pressures from load shedding and higher electricity costs, although these were partially mitigated by investments in solar energy.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some color on post-year-end trade and inflation guidance? A: Gordon Traill, CFO, mentioned that the SAP increase granted in January will impact the first half of FY24 and FY25, leading to higher inflation on the pharmaceutical side. Retail inflation is expected to moderate, resulting in overall lower inflation next year compared to this year. Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO, added that improved consumer confidence and increased purchasing from hospitals are positive indicators.

