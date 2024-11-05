GuruFocus.com

Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Moves Amid Market Challenges

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $64 million for Q3 2024, within the guidance range of $58 to $68 million.

  • Impact of Hurricane Helene: Approximately $5 million negative impact.

  • Sale of Tissue Business: Sold for $1.06 billion, netting approximately $850 million in cash.

  • Debt Repayment: Proceeds used to pay down all outstanding credit facilities, retaining 2028 notes with $275 million principal at 4.75% interest rate.

  • Share Repurchase Program: $100 million approved by the board.

  • Paperboard Adjusted EBITDA: $42 million in Q3 2024, up from $11 million in Q2 2024, but down from $53 million in Q3 2023.

  • Tissue Adjusted EBITDA: $41 million in Q3 2024, flat versus Q2 2024, slightly up from last year.

  • Fourth Quarter Outlook: Expected adjusted EBITDA of $20 to $30 million.

  • 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Target: 8% to 10%.

  • Revenue Projection for 2025: Approximately $1.5 to $1.6 billion.

  • Cost Savings Target: More than $50 million annual run rate by end of 2025.

  • Annual Maintenance Capital: Approximately $70 to $80 million.

  • Net Leverage Ratio Target: 1 to 2 times through the cycle.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) delivered $64 million of adjusted EBITDA in Q3, within their guidance range despite a $5 million impact from Hurricane Helene.

  • The company successfully closed the sale of its tissue business for $1.06 billion, netting approximately $850 million in cash after taxes and expenses.

  • Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) announced a $100 million share repurchase program, indicating confidence in their inherent value.

  • The company is transforming into a premier paperboard packaging supplier, focusing on servicing independent converters in North America.

  • Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) has a strong geographic footprint with mills strategically located across the U.S., enhancing their service capabilities.

Negative Points

  • The paperboard segment's adjusted EBITDA was down from $53 million last year to $42 million in Q3, largely due to market pricing pressures.

  • The company is experiencing a cyclical downturn in the SBS market, driven by inventory destocking and new capacity expected in 2025.

  • Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) anticipates a negative price/cost impact of $40 to $50 million in 2025 due to continued downcycle in SBS.

  • The company expects a major maintenance outage at the Augusta facility in Q4, estimated to cost $15 to $20 million.

  • Hurricane Helene had a $5 million impact on Q3 results, with an additional $2 to $3 million impact expected in Q4.

