Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic Growth ...

Revenue: $378.9 million, a 125% increase from the previous fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $245.8 million, an increase of 882% from the prior year.

Gross Profit: $213.5 million, a 185% increase over the previous year.

Net Loss: $145.8 million, impacted by a non-cash impairment expense of $197 million.

Bitcoin Production: Approximately 7,100 Bitcoin produced in fiscal year 2024.

Power Costs: All-in power costs at $0.046 per kilowatt hour, down from $0.048 in the previous year.

Cost to Mine Bitcoin: Average cost of $21,400 per Bitcoin for wholly owned facilities.

Bitcoin Holdings: Nearly 10,000 Bitcoin, approaching $1 billion in value at current prices.

Cash Position: Approximately $121 million as of September 30th.

Hash Rate: Reached 33.5 Exahash per second, with a goal of 37 Exahash per second by year-end.

Release Date: December 02, 2024

Positive Points

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) reported a significant increase in revenue, reaching $378.9 million, a 125% growth from the previous fiscal year.

The company achieved an impressive adjusted EBITDA of $245.8 million, marking an 882% increase over the prior year.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) has successfully expanded its operational power capacity to over 726 megawatts, supporting a substantial increase in hash rate.

The company has secured price certainty for ASIC miners, ensuring stability in future hardware costs.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) maintains one of the lowest all-in power costs in the industry, enhancing its competitive position.

Negative Points

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) reported a GAAP net loss of approximately $145.8 million for the fiscal year 2024.

The company faced a non-cash impairment expense of $197 million, impacting its financial results.

Hurricane Helene caused operational disruptions, leading to a revenue loss of approximately $1 million per day during the outage.

The cost to mine Bitcoin increased significantly in Q4, reaching approximately $36,250 per Bitcoin.

There is potential tariff risk on ASIC miners, which could impact future hardware costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Why do you believe miners like CleanSpark have lagged behind Bitcoin this year, despite historically outperforming it? A: Zachary Bradford, CEO, explained that over a two-year period, miners, including CleanSpark, have continued to outperform Bitcoin. He views the current situation as a temporary plateau before a potential upswing in miner value as the market better understands their capabilities.

