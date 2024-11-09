Clavister Holding AB (FRA:89P) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Achieving Milestones with ...

Operating Profit (EBIT): Achieved positive operating profit for the first time.

Net Sales Growth: 16% non-FX adjusted; 21% FX adjusted.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth: 10% increase.

Order Intake Growth: 31% increase, with an accumulated order backlog of 234 million SEK.

Gross Margin: Improved to 80.4% from 79.3% in the previous quarter.

EBITA Margin: 25% adjusted, marking the highest EBITA margin so far.

OpEx: Reduced to 77% of sales, indicating growth with profitability.

Hardware Sales: Number of shipped appliances increased by 25% compared to last year.

Cash Flow: Operational cash flow supported by EBITA and EBIT positivity.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Clavister Holding AB (FRA:89P) achieved a positive operating profit (EBIT) for the first time, marking a significant milestone.

The company reported 12 consecutive quarters of year-over-year sales growth, with a 16% increase in non-FX adjusted net sales and 21% when adjusted for FX.

Order intake for the quarter grew by 31%, resulting in an accumulated order backlog of 234 million SEK, providing a strong base for future sales.

Clavister's gross profit increased by 17%, indicating improved gross margins despite a strong increase in hardware sales.

The company successfully concluded a warrant package with a 98% participation rate, raising approximately 50 million SEK before transaction costs to pay down EIB debt.

Negative Points

The company's ARR growth of 10% is trailing behind net sales growth due to time lags from shipments to contract starts.

Despite aspirations, Clavister did not achieve the 20% net sales growth target in Q3, indicating room for improvement.

The 5G business has been slow, with the first new 5G security win in a while, suggesting challenges in this sector.

The ongoing legal situation with 45 ID is impacting OpEx significantly, contributing to increased operational expenses.

Clavister's growth target of 20% CAGR for 2023-2025 requires acceleration to around 30% in 2025, posing a challenge to meet this ambitious goal.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk a little about your new packaging of the product? What has the reception been? A: John Vestberg, CEO: Our technology platform is powerful but complex, so we've created market-adapted solution packages to make it more accessible. The reception has been positive, with a significant deal already secured in Q3. This approach clarifies our product's value, making it easier to sell and buy.

