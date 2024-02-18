Do Clarkson's (LON:CKN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Clarkson (LON:CKN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Clarkson Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Clarkson has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Clarkson's EPS skyrocketed from UK£2.00 to UK£2.78, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 39%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Clarkson maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 27% to UK£658m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Clarkson Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Clarkson insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold UK£25m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 2.3%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Clarkson Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Clarkson's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Clarkson (including 1 which is potentially serious).

Although Clarkson certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

