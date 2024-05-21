Advertisement
Canada markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P/TSX

    22,471.38
    +6.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,322.76
    +14.63 (+0.28%)
     

  • DOW

    39,886.37
    +79.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7327
    -0.0015 (-0.20%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.06
    -0.74 (-0.93%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    94,707.52
    -721.73 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,505.10
    +16.56 (+1.11%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,427.90
    -10.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,097.48
    -5.02 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4140
    -0.0230 (-0.52%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,835.69
    +40.81 (+0.24%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    11.95
    -0.20 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,416.45
    -7.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,946.93
    -122.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6747
    -0.0009 (-0.13%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS CLIMB WITH NVIDIA EARNINGS IN FOCUS

Tesla stock pops on new details for electric semi-truck plan

Clarification: Farmworker Bus Accident-Florida story

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — In a story published May 14, 2024, The Associated Press reported that the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association had opposed a Department of Labor seatbelt requirement for employer vehicles used for farmworkers on temporary visas. The story should have made clear that while the association had asked in a public comment that the overall rulemaking changes by the federal government be withdrawn, on the seatbelt requirement, the association merely said it was impractical from a compliance perspective. The association also said that growers should be considered in compliance if they have seatbelts on vehicles and a policy of requiring their use.

The Associated Press