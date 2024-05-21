Clarification: Farmworker Bus Accident-Florida story
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — In a story published May 14, 2024, The Associated Press reported that the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association had opposed a Department of Labor seatbelt requirement for employer vehicles used for farmworkers on temporary visas. The story should have made clear that while the association had asked in a public comment that the overall rulemaking changes by the federal government be withdrawn, on the seatbelt requirement, the association merely said it was impractical from a compliance perspective. The association also said that growers should be considered in compliance if they have seatbelts on vehicles and a policy of requiring their use.
The Associated Press