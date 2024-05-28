CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Insights into Upcoming Dividends and Historical Performance

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (CKHUY) recently announced a dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on 2024-06-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd Do?

CK Hutchison Holdings, or CKH, is a Hong Kong headquartered conglomerate with key businesses in ports, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications. The company was created in 2015 to house the merged assets of Cheung Kong Holdings and Hutchison Whampoa as the group sought to flatten out and simplify its original holding structure. CKH contains most of the businesses previously housed in Hutchison Whampoa, minus the property assets, which were spun off into their own listing, CK Asset Holdings. Telecommunications and infrastructure activities now make up the largest share of EBITDA, at around 27%.

A Glimpse at CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's Dividend History

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2018. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.88% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.14%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was -0.80%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -2.30% per year. And over the past decade, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -2.20%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.28.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 1.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 69.75% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's earnings increased by approximately 27.70% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 35.95% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -0.60%, which underperforms approximately 75.1% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Despite a challenging environment, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payout, supported by a solid profitability track record and a prudent payout ratio. However, the negative growth rates in dividends and some financial metrics suggest potential concerns for future dividend sustainability. Investors should monitor these trends closely and consider the company's overall financial health and market position before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

