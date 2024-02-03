Civil service delays adding hundreds per week to families’ inheritance tax bills

Woman looking at family photograph and looking sad

Bereaved families are now being forced to pay thousands of pounds more in inheritance tax thanks to civil service delays.

Relatives are facing waits of up to 11 months for a grant of probate to access their loved one’s finances. The severe delays mean that families who cannot pay inheritance tax bills within six months of death are hit with interest of 7.75pc.

At this level, the interest will add £319 per week to the average inheritance tax bill of £214,000. A delay of 11 months – five months past the deadline – would see the family charged £6,887, according to financial advice firm NFU Mutual.

Rising interest rates mean families are now paying about £175 more per week than those facing delays in 2022.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, said the higher bills were another reason why the Government should scrap inheritance tax.

He said: “Abolishing inheritance tax would be a good policy. However, although that would remove the interest burden, it would still leave probate delays as the main problem for bereaved families.

“The probate office needs to get back to work properly and follow the example of the Passport Office which is now processing payments in a few days.”

The Telegraph and more than 50 Tory MPs are calling on the Government to scrap inheritance tax, which is now forecast to raise £9.8bn a year by 2028, almost doubling in 10 years.

The Budget on March 6 is likely the last chance to ditch the 40pc levy before a general election later this year which the polls say Labour will win by a landslide.

Thousands of families who never expected to pay inheritance tax have found themselves caught in the net due to the freeze on tax thresholds. The £325,000 nil-rate band, below which no inheritance tax is paid, has been unchanged since 2009. Yet had it been uprated with inflation it would be worth £496,314 today, according to NFU Mutual.

Sean McCann, of NFU Mutual, said: “During this 15-year period we’ve seen property and investment values soar, leading to more families being caught in the inheritance tax net.

“While the ‘residence nil rate band’ that allows you to leave up to £175,000 of the value of your home to children or grandchildren free of inheritance tax has helped soften the impact, this too has been frozen since 2020. Had these tax-free allowances kept pace with inflation they would now be worth more than £700,000 combined.”

Tom Clougherty, of the Institute of Economic Affairs, a think tank, said the rise in families paying interest on inheritance tax was a “perfect illustration” of the pain the levy inflicts on families at an already difficult time

“For the amount of revenue it raises, inheritance tax is an extraordinarily costly levy – both in economics terms and in terms of the stress it causes bereaved families.

“In an ideal world, we would simply abolish inheritance tax, while making some sensible changes to capital gains tax that would offset some of the revenue loss.

“Failing that, I would like to see a straightforward £1m inheritance tax threshold, linked to inflation going forward.”

For many families, the house is the biggest asset in the estate, so proceeds from its sale will pay the bulk of the inheritance tax bill.

But because a grant is needed to sell the house, a delay of more than six months puts executors at risk of missing the deadline and paying interest on the unpaid tax bill.

A spokesman for the Society of Estate and Trust Practitioners (Step), a trade body, said: “The issue is that the deadline for paying inheritance tax isn’t being adjusted to take the probate delays into account.”

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) charges interest at 2.5 percentage points above the Bank Rate. As rates have soared, the amount of interest families pay on their inheritance tax bills has doubled in a year.

In November the justice select committee launched an inquiry into probate amid growing concerns about the persistent delays.

The latest statistics show that executors are waiting on average four months before receiving a grant and three months for digital applications, compared to two months during the pandemic – however, delays can go on for up to a year when an application is “stopped” due to an error or lost documentation.

To add to families’ frustration, these problems are sometimes caused by the probate registry itself.

Andrew Penfold, of Letchers Solicitors, said he had been involved in two cases over the past year where the probate registry had lost the deceased’s will, causing longer wait times.

He said: “Even when the probate registry has indicated paperwork is lost and copy documentation has been provided on their request, there has been further delay by the probate registry.”

Step has blamed the delays on the loss of senior staff members following the centralisation and digitisation of the probate service in 2019, which led to the closure of many local probate registries.

The remaining staff lacked the experience to deal with the influx of probate applications following the pandemic, creating an ever-growing backlog.

Step, in its response to the justice select committee’s inquiry, said: “Although welcome efforts are clearly being made to recruit, there is still a critical shortage of registry staff who have sufficient qualifications and practical experience in this area.”

The trade body has also urged HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) to recruit more experienced staff.

An HMCTS spokesman said: “It is standard for the majority of applicants to pay for some form of inheritance tax before probate applications can be processed.

“Most probate applications are processed within 12 weeks and we are hiring and training more staff to expedite applications even further – resulting in record numbers of grants being issued in October and November.”

An HMRC spokesman added: “More than 93pc of estates are forecast to have zero inheritance tax liability in the coming years – however, the tax raises more than £7 billion a year to help fund public services millions of us rely on daily.

“Estates of surviving spouses and civil partners can pass on up to £1m without an inheritance tax liability – significantly more than the average UK house price of £288,000.”