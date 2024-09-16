City law firms urged to track employees’ sleeping patterns

sleeping woman

City law firms have been urged to monitor the sleeping patterns of employees suspected of struggling with their mental health, as the profession grapples to solve its burnout crisis.

The Mindful Business Charter (MBC), a mental health charity established to reduce unnecessary stress for staff, on Monday urged firms to check with lawyers at risk of overworking about how much rest and sleep they were getting.

The organisation said that law firms could detect which employees were vulnerable by introducing time tracking systems to alert bosses if employees were working long hours.

MBC, founded in 2018, also advised law firms to check how these employees switched off from work and how much “meaningful contact” they got with emotional support outside of work.

It comes amid concerns about the legal sector’s toxic culture, where City lawyers are expected to work extreme hours including evenings and weekends in return for six-figure pay packages.

MBC warned that a lack of sleep and disconnection from loved ones were significant risk factors for mental illness.

Persistent long-term stress plus unpredictable, long working hours without adequate breaks and rest were also red flags, the charity added.

The recommendations were among those included in new guidelines which outlined how law firms and in-house counsel in businesses could better understand and manage employees’ mental health.

It was shared with MBC’s members, which includes almost all members of Britain’s so-called magic circle of elite law firms and legal teams at some of the UK’s largest banks, such as Barclays, NatWest, and Lloyds.

The recommendations also include introducing a “buddy system” where all staff have someone regularly checking in with them, as well as performance assessments which promote and reward employees based partly on how they have supported colleagues’ wellbeing.

Law firms face increased pressure to prioritise staff wellbeing after Pinsent Masons partner Vanessa Ford died last year following an “acute mental health crisis”.

The solicitor worked 18-hour days advising on the “all-consuming” sale of Everton FC before being struck by a train in Hackney, an inquest heard in February.

It sparked debate about burnout in the legal sector which Richard Martin, chief executive of MBC, said created an opportunity for bosses to have a “more honest discussion” about how to solve the problem.

Mr Martin spent two decades as a City employment lawyer before a mental breakdown left him hospitalised for a month and in recovery for two years.

The former solicitor previously noted that sleep deprivation and disconnection from loved ones can result in self-destructive, irrational and uncontrollable thinking that was difficult to communicate or contain.

In an open letter to the legal profession shared in March, Mr Martin said: “We will struggle to see the hope that we might otherwise see or the availability of help, even assuming we are self-aware enough to recognise our need for it.”