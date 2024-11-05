City economists say interest rate cut this week is "nailed on" despite weakening confidence

Another interest rate cut this week from the Bank of England is looking “nailed on” City economists said today after the latest signs of weakening business confidence.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will reveal at noon on Thursday whether it voted for a second quarter point cut following its first reduction in the cost of borrowing in four years in August.

The Bank’s benchmark rate now stands at 5% and is expected to be lowered to 4.75%, the lowest since June last year.

A rate cut would reduce the mortgage bills for millions of home owners on variable rate deals such as trackers although the majority on fixed rates would see no change until they come to refinance.

Before the Budget a cut was seen as a near certainty - with a second move in December - but the bigger than expected scale of Government spending and borrowing revealed in last week’s Budget prompted forecasters and investors to shift their projections.

However, a slowdown in business activity in October revealed in today’s final S&P Global UK Composite PMI survey suggests that uncertainty ahead of the budget caused firms to put spending and investment on hold. The index fell from 52.5 to 51.8, its lowest reading since November last year.

Paul Heywood, chief data & analytics officer at credit agency Equifax UK, said: “With inflation below target, a further base rate cut remains the most likely scenario, but consumer affordability pressures won’t disappear overnight and could yet persist for longer.

“The volume of mortgage originations on loan terms of more than 35 years remains over twice as high as two years ago, as consumers trade off a bigger long-term bill for the short-term relief of smaller monthly repayments.

“That’s before considering the changes to Stamp Duty relief for first-time buyers, or any fresh inflationary impact from government spending plans.”

Thomas Pugh, economist at accountants RSM UK, said: “The question is whether confidence will rebound in November, or whether the big increases in the national minimum wage and National Insurance contributions will have been enough to further depress sentiment.

“For now though, The PMI would be consistent with 0.3% q/q GDP growth in Q4 if it remains around October’s level for the rest of the quarter.”

He added: “The big stimulus coming from the budget, combined with higher employment costs, means inflation will be materially higher in 2025 and 2026, so a December rate cut now looks very unlikely. What’s more, we are now expecting four rate cuts next year, with the risk of fewer.”

Joel Kruger, market strategist, at foreign exchange and crypto trading specialists LMAX Group, said: “We believe the balance of risk is supportive of the pound heading into this week’s Bank of England policy decision where the central bank is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points.

“Our view is grounded in the fact that we’ve already seen a good deal of GBP weakness in the leadup to the decision, especially when considering a UK budget now likely to invite renewed upside pressure on inflation and force the BOE to take on a more cautious approach with respect to future rate cuts.”