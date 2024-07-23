Citizens Financial Group's (NYSE:CFG) Dividend Will Be $0.42

The board of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 14th of August, with investors receiving $0.42 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Citizens Financial Group's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Citizens Financial Group has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 64%, which means that Citizens Financial Group would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 89.0%. The future payout ratio could be 37% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Citizens Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $1.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. In the last five years, Citizens Financial Group's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.4% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Citizens Financial Group's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Citizens Financial Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

