The Cities in New York Where You’re Most and Least Likely To Live Paycheck to Paycheck

If you dream of living in New York but don’t think the hustle of the Big Apple is for you, you have plenty of great options. While ranked No. 45 by U.S. News & World Report for affordability and No. 44 for cost of living and housing affordability, New York does have cities where you can find affordable housing and lower costs of living.

In a recent study, GOBankingRates found the cities in each state where you are most likely and least likely to live paycheck to paycheck. The averages are based on cost of expenditures, mortgage payments, cost of living and median household income.

Two New York cities stand out — one for affordability, and one for the lack thereof.

Most Likely To Live Paycheck to Paycheck

Sleepy Hollow is the city in New York where you’re most likely to live paycheck to paycheck, with average leftover savings of just $168. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Average annual cost of expenditures: $28,936

Average annual mortgage: $69,476

Average annual cost of living: $98,412

Household median income: $98,580

Other expensive areas — besides New York City, which is a given — include Kings Point and Scarsdale. The median income in Kings Point is about $172,000, and the average home price is about $2.4 million, according to HomeSnacks. For Scarsdale, the median income is about $250,000, and the average home price is about $1.9 million.

Least Likely To Live Paycheck to Paycheck

Merrick is the city in New York where you’re least likely to live paycheck to paycheck. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Average annual cost of expenditures: $32,825

Average annual mortgage: $55,894

Average annual cost of living: $88,718

Household median income: $185,368

Leftover savings: $96,650

If you’re looking for affordable options in New York, also check out Ogdensburg and Hornell. Ogdensburg offers a cost of living that’s 25.2% lower than the national average, and the median home price in Hornell is just $103,000, Houzeo reported.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cities in New York Where You’re Most and Least Likely To Live Paycheck to Paycheck