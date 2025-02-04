Citi sticks to hybrid working, bucks return-to-office trend, FT reports

(Reuters) - Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser has informed top executives that the bank will continue to allow most employees to work remotely at least two days a week, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Fraser promised to continue the hybrid work schedule on a quarterly call with the bank's managing directors in mid-January, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered federal workers to return to the office five days a week, reversing a trend that took off in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major financial companies have been aggressive in enforcing return-to-office.

CEOs of the biggest U.S. banks including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been strong advocates of working from the office, saying it fosters better learning, innovation and culture.

JPMorgan Chase asked its employees who are on hybrid work schedules to return to the office five days a week starting in March, Reuters reported last month.

Fraser believes Citi's more flexible in-office work requirements give it a competitive advantage, the Financial Times reported.

Citigroup did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Pretish M J in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)