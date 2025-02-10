Citi notes catalysts on Floor & Décor ahead of earnings

Investing.com -- Citigroup highlighted catalyst on Floor&Décor Holdings Inc ahead of its earnings report on expected Q4 same-store sales and EPS beats, "beatable" 2025 guidance, and improving macro conditions.

The brokerage believes mortgage rate stability and potential tariff-driven pricing benefits could support a recovery in ticket growth. Additionally, FND’s recent underperformance relative to peers could provide upside.

However, Citi maintained a Neutral rating with a $111 price target, citing concerns over the pace of a multi-year recovery, tariff risks, and elevated valuation compared to peers.



Floor&Décor Holdings will report its earnings on Feb. 20.

“The pace of sales&earnings recovery over the next few years may not be strong enough to justify the current valuation, tariffs remain a wildcard risk, and elevated valuation relative to peers,” analyst said.

