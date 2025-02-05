Citaglobal Berhad's (KLSE:CITAGLB) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Citaglobal Berhad (KLSE:CITAGLB) has had a rough three months with its share price down 5.0%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Citaglobal Berhad's ROE today.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.
How Is ROE Calculated?
ROE can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Citaglobal Berhad is:
2.3% = RM9.1m ÷ RM390m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.02 in profit.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.
Citaglobal Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.3% ROE
It is quite clear that Citaglobal Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 9.4%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, Citaglobal Berhad saw an exceptional 48% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Citaglobal Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.
Is Citaglobal Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
Given that Citaglobal Berhad doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.
Summary
On the whole, we do feel that Citaglobal Berhad has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Citaglobal Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.
