Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) The Best Dividend Paying Stock To Buy According to Quant Hedge Fund AQR?

Only a handful of hedge funds have pursued unique investment strategies, and Cliff Asness’ Applied Quantitative Research, or AQR Capital, stands out among them. Known for its quantitative value strategies, Asness co-founded AQR in 1998 after working at Goldman Sachs. He and his partners developed the firm’s investment approach during their time in the University of Chicago’s Ph.D. program, emphasizing value and momentum strategies. These distinct approaches have delivered strong results for the fund over the years. In fact, AQR’s longest-running multistrategy fund returned 18.5% last year after fees, and had its best year in 2022, with a 43.5% gain. In January 2023, Asness forecasted that buying undervalued companies while shorting overvalued ones in particular sectors would be especially advantageous for that year.

Given the growing focus on generative AI and machine learning, Asness mentioned that his natural inclination is to be contrarian. However, he acknowledges that he needs to move past this instinct because he recognizes significant opportunities in machine learning. During a recent Bloomberg Invest conference, Asness highlighted that they increasingly rely on automated decision-making at AQR, expressing a belief that the machine might have a slight edge over human judgment. The firm’s improved performance in recent years is partly attributed to market cycles, but it has also implemented some changes.

Though Asness is now directing his focus toward artificial intelligence, diversification has always been a fundamental aspect of his investment strategy. He believes that concentrating investments into a single asset does not adequately address the inherent risks in financial markets. According to Asness, the rationale for preferring a diversified portfolio lies in its potential to provide a higher return for the risk taken, rather than simply offering a higher expected return.

When discussing diversification, different investment strategies can have varying advantages. Dividend investing is particularly popular among investors. In his paper published in the Financial Analysts Journal, which earned him the Graham and Dodd Award for the best paper of the year twice, Asness emphasized the value of dividends. He explained that companies that distribute higher dividends generally experience stronger earnings growth over the following decade compared to those that pay out less. Asness elaborated that substantial dividend payouts often indicate a company’s confidence in its future prospects, as firms are reluctant to cut dividends and typically wouldn’t pay them if they anticipated poor performance. Furthermore, companies paying large dividends must be more selective with their investment projects, potentially leading to wiser investment choices. On the other hand, companies that pay minimal dividends might be either struggling (as seen with inflated earnings in 1999) or engaging in “empire building,” where managers, having plenty of cash, may invest imprudently in less profitable ventures.

Asness’s preference for dividend stocks is also apparent in his Q2 2024 portfolio, which features a significant number of dividend-paying equities. With that in mind, we will take a look at some of the best dividend-paying stocks according to AQR Capital.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AQR Capital’s Stake Value: $458,123,113

Dividend Yield as of August 22: 3.17%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) ranks fourth on our list of the best dividend-paying stocks. The American digital communications tech company is reporting strong results, experiencing consistent customer demand, with growth across its operations as clients depend on Cisco to connect and safeguard all areas of their organizations in the age of AI. In its fiscal Q4 2024, the company reported revenue of $13.6 billion, which beat analysts’ estimates by $106.2 million. Its revenue, gross margin, and EPS in Q4 were at or above the high end of the guidance range, reflecting the company’s operational discipline. Moving forward, the focus remains sharply on growth and consistent execution, with strategic investments in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity, while continuing to prioritize capital returns.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s $28 billion acquisition of Splunk earlier this year is a key part of its strategy for cyber threat improvement. The addition of the data analytics and cybersecurity firm proved beneficial, contributing $960 million to the company’s revenue in fiscal Q4 2024. The investment has led the company into a net debt position, aimed at supporting growth and boosting returns for shareholders. CFO Scott Herren mentioned in an interview that the company will have the option to either reduce its debt or keep it, depending on future interest rates. He highlighted that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will focus on disciplined capital allocation and growth investments rather than solely targeting debt reduction.

That said, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s debt position shouldn’t be the main concern for investors because of its strong cash generation. The company’s operating cash flow in the most recent quarter was approximately $3.7 billion and it ended the quarter with nearly $18 billion available in cash and cash equivalents. Reflecting the CEO’s focus on capital allocation, the company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders through dividends.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) offers a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.17%, as of August 22. It is one of the best dividend-paying stocks according to AQR Capital as the company has been rewarding shareholders with growing dividends for the past 17 consecutive years.

According to Insider Monkey’s database of Q2 2024, 61 hedge funds owned stakes in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), growing from 58 a quarter earlier. The consolidated value of these stakes is roughly $1.6 billion.

