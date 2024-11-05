Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic Advancements

Release Date: November 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $706.6 million in cash and investments and no debt outstanding, allowing for continued share repurchases and strategic investments.

There is continued success in the high-performance mixed signal solutions area, particularly with the camera controller product line, which has seen increased value over time.

Cirrus Logic Inc ( NASDAQ:CRUS ) delivered record revenue and earnings per share for the September quarter, with revenue reaching $541.9 million, near the top end of their guidance range.

There is uncertainty in the March quarter outlook due to variable demand during the holiday period, making it challenging to predict future performance accurately.

Cash flow from operations was relatively low at $8.2 million for the September quarter, resulting in a non-GAAP free cash flow margin of roughly 1%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the larger than typical seasonal decline for December and how it affects March projections? A: John Forsyth, CEO: The December quarter is influenced by several factors, including an extra week of higher volume production in September due to a 53-week fiscal year last year, and a 14-week December quarter last year. Additionally, last year's December quarter had more Android production. For March, we typically see a wide range of seasonality, but we don't guide more than one quarter out. Historically, March has seen declines ranging from 11% to 40%, with an average around 30%.

Q: Regarding wafer obligations, will inventory build continue into next year, and are there any other concerns? A: Ulf Habermann, Interim CFO: We expect to build inventory into early FY26 to fulfill wafer obligations, but this inventory is for long-term selling products. We are managing our commitments with Global Foundries and expect inventory to increase as we meet demand.

Q: Has the unusual timing of your largest customer's updates affected your operations? A: John Forsyth, CEO: The biggest impact is the later end of our September quarter. We are still in the early stages of new product cycles, and while there is a significant amount of content ramping, we need to see how the holiday period affects demand before making further assessments.

Q: Can you discuss the potential for power conversion ICs in smartphones, similar to their use in laptops? A: John Forsyth, CEO: We are excited about our power conversion chips in laptops, which offer high efficiency and less heat generation. While we do sell power-related products in smartphones, the current focus for R&D in power is more on the laptop market, which we see as a larger opportunity.

Q: How should we think about growth in smartphones, considering both content and unit sales? A: John Forsyth, CEO: We aim to grow even if smartphone units remain flat, focusing on adding value through new sockets and incremental additions to existing ones. We believe there are significant opportunities in areas like camera and power, and we are investing in R&D to capture these opportunities.

