Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS), a company specializing in signal processing products for audio and voice, experienced an insider sell on February 8, 2024. The insider, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni, sold 1,500 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not made any purchases.

Cirrus Logic Inc CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni Sells 1,500 Shares

The insider transaction history for Cirrus Logic Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells recorded.On the valuation front, Cirrus Logic Inc's shares were trading at $93.34 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $5.019 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.54, which is above both the industry median of 28.215 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Cirrus Logic Inc CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni Sells 1,500 Shares

Considering the stock's price of $93.34 against the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $89.49, Cirrus Logic Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

