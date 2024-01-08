Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cinemark Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$355m ÷ (US$4.8b - US$652m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Cinemark Holdings has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Entertainment industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Cinemark Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cinemark Holdings.

What Can We Tell From Cinemark Holdings' ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Cinemark Holdings. About five years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Cinemark Holdings becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Cinemark Holdings' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 64% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Cinemark Holdings does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

