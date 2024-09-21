Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK): Short Seller Sentiment is Bearish

We recently compiled a list of the 14 Worst 52-Week High Stocks to Buy According to Short Sellers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) stands against the other 52-week high stocks.

The start of the US Federal Reserve cutting cycle ushers a new era in the investment world after one of the longest bull runs. Major US Indices are at record highs, well supported by an economy that has shrugged off the adverse effects of high interest rates. A resilient economy has been the catalyst behind companies delivering better-than-expected results, helping shore up sentiments in the equity markets. With the S&P 500 at record highs, so are stocks trading close to 52-week highs on valuations that are getting out of hand.

The first interest rate cut comes amid growing concern about a slowing US economy depicted by weakness in the labor market, slowing manufacturing, and weak consumer purchasing power. The impact of high interest rates for a long time is already being felt on consumer purchasing power taking a hit to the detriment of small and medium businesses.

Likewise, Ray Dalio the founder of Bridgewater Associates believes the Fed faces a tough balancing act as it commences the cutting cycle. In an interview with CNBC, Dalio reiterated that the Fed must find a way to keep interest rates high to prevent inflation edging higher and keeping them low enough to offer support to an economy that is facing an enormous amount of debt.

While there were fears that a steeper interest rate cut could be the worst outcome for stocks on fueling concerns about the economy’s health; that has not been the case. The upward momentum in the equity markets appears to have gathered steam depicted by the S&P 500 at all time highs after the cut.

Disappointing economic data in recent months has been the catalyst behind BTIG analyst Jonathan Krinsky reiterating that the risk-reward in the near term is now skewed to the downside regardless of what the Federal Reserve does. The sentiments come amid concerns that the Fed might have waited too long before cutting.

According to Krinsky, consumer staple stocks remain the most susceptible to significant downside risk. That’s because it is one of the sectors that has felt the full brunt of high interest rates taking a toll on consumer purchasing power.

On the other hand, the real estate sector, especially home-building stocks, could be big winners on the Fed cutting by 50 basis points. In the three months leading up to the rate cut cycle, homebuilders stocks outperformed the S&P 500, and building materials have also seen success. Over the last quarter, shares of homebuilders have risen by 26%, while building materials have seen a 13% increase, in contrast to the S&P 500, which has only gone up by 2%.

Shaniel Ramjee, who co-leads the multi-asset division at Pictet Asset Management’s London branch, mentioned that his group has been purchasing shares of U.S. financial firms in the past few weeks in preparation for expected interest rate reductions.

The analyst is confident that the financial sector will gain from a steepening yield curve due to increased support from lower interest rates for consumers and greater economic activity when interest rates are reduced.

Stocks trading near the 52-week highs could face pressure as valuation scrutiny gathers momentum. Uncertainty over the upcoming US presidential election could also weigh significantly on overvalued stocks trading close to their 52-week highs. Consequently, now could be the best time to pay attention to stocks that are trading near their 52-week highs and are moderately shorted.

Our Methodology

We used the Finviz stock screener to scan for companies that are trading near their 52-week highs and have high short interest. We identified 25 stocks that fit our criteria and then picked the 14 that were the most popular among elite hedge funds. The stocks are ranked in ascending order, based on their short interest.

A ticket booth outside a theatre, directing customers to the films of the day.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

52 Week Range: $13.19 – $29.07

Current Share Price: $28.62

Short % of Shares Outstanding: 17.66%

Number of Hedge Funds holding stakes as of Q2 2024: 32

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is a communications services company engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with its subsidiaries. The company operates theaters with screens in 42 states in the US and 13 countries.

Short sellers have been pessimistic about the company’s long-term prospects owing to the underwhelming performance of the exhibition industry throughout 2024. The high interest rate environment has been unfavorable to the whole sector, significantly affecting consumer purchasing power. With a short interest of 17.66%, it remains one of the worst 52-week high stocks to buy, according to short sellers.

Nevertheless, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s shares have demonstrated resilience, with investors looking beyond current challenges towards a potential rebound in 2025. Supporting the optimism is the company’s solid second-quarter results

Revenue in the quarter came in at $734 million with a net profit of $47 million and an Adjusted EBITDA figure of $142 million. The company welcomed 50 million movie attendees worldwide and surpassed the recovery of the North American film sector by 400 basis points. Cinemark also kept its market position growing against the fiscal year 2019 figures in both the US and Latin America.

Amid the high short interest, the stock trades at a discount with a price and earnings multiple of 17. Insider Monkey’s second quarter of 2024 survey revealed that 32 hedge funds had bought a stake in the company. Out of these Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s largest hedge fund investor is William B. Gray’s Orbis Investment Management since it owns 13.37 million shares that are worth $289.08 million.

Here is what Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund said about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) operates movie theaters across North and South America. Recent results exceeded expectations as film box office numbers were strong, driving revenue and profits. Investors also began to anticipate a stronger slate of movie releases in coming years.”

Overall CNK ranks 2nd on our list of the worst 52-week high stocks to buy according to short sellers.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.