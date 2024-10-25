CIBC, ATEX, Mineros at 52-Week Highs on News

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T.CM) hit a new 52-week high of $87.30 Friday. CIBC announced today that it received the highest score in customer satisfaction among the big five Canadian banks, according to the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study, marking the second year in a row the bank has received this first-place ranking.

ATEX Resources Inc. (T.ATX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.61 Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM) announced today that it has agreed to subscribe for 33,869,939 units of ATEX Resources in a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$1.63 per Unit for total consideration of US$40,000,000 (approximately C$55,208,000 ). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of ATEX (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of ATEX.

Mineros S.A. (T.MSA) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Friday. Mineros plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 14.. Senior management will host a conference call on Friday, November 15, at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (10:00 AM Colombian Standard Time).

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (V.NDA) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Friday. Neptune provided a corporate update. Neptune continues to mine through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake operations. Bitcoin revenues are held securely in cold storage while staking revenues are either compounded or are used to acquire more Bitcoin. Neptune is well positioned with a strong balance sheet to take advantage of what is believed to be a resumption of a blockchain bull market cycle.



AbraSilver Resource Corp. (V.ABRA) hit a new 52-week high of $3.32 Friday. No news stories available today.

Acadian Timber Corp. (T.ADN) hit a new 52-week high of $18.45 Friday. No news stories available today.

Apex Critical Metals Corp (C.APXC) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (T.BAM) hit a new 52-week high of $72.59 Friday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (T.BIPC) hit a new 52-week high of $60.05 Friday. No news stories available today.

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (C.CDPR) hit a new 52-week high of 38.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Colliers International Group Inc. (T.CIGI) hit a new 52-week high of $215.54 Friday. No news stories available today.

Celestica Inc. (T.CLS) hit a new 52-week high of $95.85 Friday. No news stories available today.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (V.CVV) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Friday. No news stories available today.