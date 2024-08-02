Church & Dwight's (NYSE:CHD) Q2 Earnings Results: Revenue In Line With Expectations

Household products company Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) reported results in line with analysts' expectations in Q2 CY2024, with revenue up 3.9% year on year to $1.51 billion. It made a non-GAAP profit of $0.93 per share, improving from its profit of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year.

Church & Dwight (CHD) Q2 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $1.51 billion vs analyst estimates of $1.51 billion (small miss)

EPS (non-GAAP): $0.93 vs analyst estimates of $0.84 (10.1% beat)

EPS (non-GAAP) Guidance for Q3 CY2024 is $0.67 at the midpoint, below analyst estimates of $0.85

EPS (non-GAAP) Guidance for the full year is $3.44 at the midpoint, roughly in line with what analysts were expecting

Gross Margin (GAAP): 47.1%, up from 43.9% in the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow of $283.2 million, up 30.7% from the previous quarter

Organic Revenue rose 4.7% year on year, in line with the same quarter last year

Sales Volumes were up 3.5% year on year

Market Capitalization: $24.45 billion

Matthew Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are really pleased with another strong quarter. The Company is performing well with all three divisions delivering organic growth. Our outstanding Q2 results reflect the strength of our brands, the early success of our new products, and our perennial focus on execution. Volume was the primary driver of organic growth, and we expect volume growth to continue for the rest of the year. Marketing as a percent of sales increased 100 basis points driving strong consumption and share gains. Global online sales grew to 21.2% of total consumer sales in Q2. And finally, the combination of strong sales, margin expansion, and efficient working capital management resulted in strong cash flow generation in the first half, with over $1 billion of cash from operations expected in the full year.

Best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda, Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is a household and personal care products company with a vast portfolio that spans laundry detergent to toothbrushes to hair removal creams.

Household Products

Household products stocks are generally stable investments, as many of the industry's products are essential for a comfortable and functional living space. Recently, there's been a growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable offerings, reflecting the evolving consumer preferences for environmentally conscious options. These trends can be double-edged swords that benefit companies who innovate quickly to take advantage of them and hurt companies that don't invest enough to meet consumers where they want to be with regards to trends.

Sales Growth

Church & Dwight is larger than most consumer staples companies and benefits from economies of scale, giving it an edge over its smaller competitors.

As you can see below, the company's annualized revenue growth rate of 5.9% over the last three years was mediocre, but to its credit, consumers bought more of its products.

Church & Dwight Total Revenue

This quarter, Church & Dwight's revenue grew 3.9% year on year to $1.51 billion, falling short of Wall Street's estimates. Looking ahead, Wall Street expects sales to grow 4.2% over the next 12 months, an acceleration from this quarter.

Organic Revenue Growth

When analyzing revenue growth, we care most about organic revenue growth. This metric captures a business's performance excluding the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations and one-time events such as mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures.

The demand for Church & Dwight's products has generally risen over the last two years but lagged behind the broader sector. On average, the company's organic sales have grown by 3.9% year on year.

Church & Dwight Year-On-Year Organic Revenue Growth

In the latest quarter, Church & Dwight's organic sales rose 4.7% year on year. This growth was a deceleration from the 5.4% year-on-year increase it posted 12 months ago, showing the business is still performing well but lost a bit of steam.

Key Takeaways from Church & Dwight's Q2 Results

We were impressed by how significantly Church & Dwight blew past analysts' organic revenue growth expectations this quarter. We were also excited its gross margin outperformed Wall Street's estimates. On the other hand, its earnings forecast for next quarter missed analysts' expectations. This is weighing on shares, and the stock traded down 2.4% to $97.60 immediately following the results.

