Is Chubb Limited (CB) The Most Undervalued Insurance Stock To Invest In?

The State of the US Insurance Market: What Investors Need to Know

The insurance industry is currently facing significant challenges, particularly in regions prone to extreme weather events. Recent hurricanes, including Helene and Milton, have caused substantial damage in Florida, leading to billions in insurance losses.

Florida has faced significant challenges in its insurance market due to the impact of 4 major hurricanes in the past 4 years. On October 17, Reuters reported that homeowners contacted by Reuters in areas including both Florida coasts and the Keys are increasingly worried about rising premiums and the possibility of losing their insurance coverage altogether. Average homeowner premiums in Florida surged nearly 60% from 2019 to 2023. The state-backed insurer, Citizens Property Insurance Corp., has seen its policies increase from about 1.14 million at the end of 2022 to over 1.2 million as of June 2024, indicating a growing reliance on this insurer of last resort.

Analysts and experts predict that the recent back-to-back hurricanes, Helene and Milton, will further worsen the situation. Analysts warn that these storms will likely lead to even higher insurance costs and stricter coverage exclusions. Marc Ragin, an associate professor of risk management and insurance at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, expressed concerns that insurers may become hesitant to continue offering policies in Florida due to the increasing frequency of severe weather events. As a result, many homeowners are left feeling anxious about their insurance options and financial security.

Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180, told Reuters that the hope for a softer insurance market has vanished following Helene and Milton. Brian Schneider, senior director of insurance at Fitch Ratings, noted that price increases from reinsurers are forcing primary insurance companies to raise their rates as well. Despite these challenges, some private insurers remain committed to the Florida market, but homeowners continue to feel the pressure as they navigate an uncertain insurance landscape.

Resilience of the Insurance Market

Overall, the US insurance industry is proving resilient in the face of adversity. According to Mordor Intelligence, the US life and non-life insurance market’s size in terms of net written premiums was valued at $2.02 trillion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.95% during 2024-2029 to reach $2.83 trillion by ​the end of the forecast period.

