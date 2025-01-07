Chrysler CEO Says Refreshed Pacifica, New Crossover Coming in 2026: Report

Raphael Orlove



Chrysler has a very bright future ahead of it, according to brand CEO Chris Fuell. Of course, the leader of the brand would tend to be positive about their charge — but a new report from CNBC lays out some details about what that bright future consists of for the company.

For starters, a refreshed version of the Pacifica is reportedly coming in 2026. The minivan is currently Chrysler’s only vehicle on sale, and it’s past due for a total redesign, with the generation having gone on sale back in 2016. Chrysler introduced the Voyager nameplate at the start of this decade, but it's essentially just a lower-trim Pacifica, leaving the latter as a more high-end offering. A big refresh came in 2021, but it’s definitely time for something new.

The 2026 Pacifica refresh is reportedly slated to feature a new exterior design, updated plug-in hybrid powertrain and continued availability of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, with a fully electric version to come at a later, unspecified date. After the freshened Pacifica rolls out, CNBC says Chrysler has plans to release a crossover that’ll be offered in both fully electric and hybrid powertrains. The Halcyon Concept is meant to be the design inspiration for everything that comes next for Chrysler.

Don't expect to see that concept in production any time soon, but Fuell did say that Chrysler is "working on bringing [Halcyon] to market in a real industrialized form that's portable for customers." No timetable or additional details were provided in CNBC's interview on what that means for the Halcyon.

Stellantis

“I just want to set the record straight and bust some of those myths that Chrysler’s future is intact, it’s being invested in, and we will continue to grow the brand for the foreseeable future,” Fuell told CNBC.

The threat of Chrysler being sold off appears to have passedm now that Carlos Tavares is no longer CEO of Stellantis and threatening to kill brands that weren’t profitable. At the time, Frank Rhodes Jr., a descendant of Walter P. Chrysler, proposed a possible purchase of both the Chrysler and Dodge brands to keep them alive. Stellantis responded by saying that none of its brands were for sale.

“I think [Rhodes] was planting a seed or making a suggestion that if the intention was to not invest in Chrysler or Dodge going forward, that perhaps another path could be an investor group purchasing the brands from Stellantis and making sure that they live on for the future,” Fuell said.

Chrysler still doesn’t have the new product it’s been promising for a while now in showrooms, but Fuell is declaring that the brand has better days ahead. We’re hoping to see proof of that soon — though based this latest intel, it’s looking like the fresh Pacifica and next new model won’t be coming until calendar year 2026.