Is Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) The Best Gas Stock To Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Gas Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) stands against the other gas stocks.
The Future of Natural Gas: Sustained Growth Ahead?
The global gas industry plays a crucial role in the energy landscape, providing a relatively cleaner alternative to coal and oil. As countries aim to reduce carbon emissions and transition to more sustainable energy sources, natural gas has become increasingly important. According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global natural gas market was valued at $1.029 trillion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2024-2028 to reach a value of $1.518 trillion by the end of the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for natural gas globally in 2023.
The International Energy Agency’s 2024 Global Gas Security Review indicates that natural gas consumption rose by 2.8% in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the previous year, surpassing the average growth rate of 2% seen from 2010 to 2020. Most of this increase came from rapidly growing markets in Asia. However, estimates show that the growth rate slowed to below 2% in the third quarter of 2024, partly due to a recovery in demand that began in late 2023 and also because higher gas prices affected consumption.
For the full year of 2024, global gas demand is projected to increase by over 2.5%, reaching a record high of 4,200 billion cubic meters (bcm). The Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute nearly 45% of this additional demand. A significant portion of this growth is driven by industrial and energy use, supported by ongoing economic growth in Asia. Additionally, Europe’s industrial gas demand is recovering. Looking ahead, global gas demand is anticipated to rise by another 2.3% in 2025, with Asia continuing to play a crucial role in driving this growth.
The demand for natural gas in the electric power sector is a major growth driver. Natural gas plants are more efficient and produce fewer emissions compared to traditional coal-fired plants. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2023, the United States consumed 32.50 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, which represents around 36% of the country’s total energy consumption. The electric power sector was the largest user, consuming approximately 40% of the total natural gas. Natural gas accounted for about 42% of the energy used in electricity generation in 2023.
In addition to this, innovations in extraction technologies, such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, have made it easier and more cost-effective to produce natural gas. These advancements are enhancing supply capabilities and driving down costs, further supporting market growth.
Methodology
To compile our list of the 12 best gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds, we used stock screeners from Finviz and Yahoo Finance. We sorted our results based on market capitalization and picked the largest gas companies by market cap. We also consulted various online resources and reviewed our own rankings. This exercise provided us with a list of more than 30 gas stocks. We focused on the top 12 gas stocks most favored by institutional investors. Data for the hedge fund sentiment surrounding each stock was taken from Insider Monkey’s Q3 2024 database of 900 elite hedge funds. The 12 best gas stocks to buy were then ranked in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds holding stakes in them.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A bird's eye view of a natural gas pipeline stretching across the landscape.
Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 50
Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) is an independent oil and gas company that focuses on exploring, developing, producing, and acquiring crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The corporation is a leading operator in the Williston Basin, known for its high-quality assets. In May 2024, Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) completed its acquisition of Enerplus Corporation, enhancing its position as a premier operator in the Williston Basin. This merger not only increases the company’s scale but also adds significant low-cost inventory to its portfolio.
For the third quarter of 2024, Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) reported total production volumes of 280.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoepd), surpassing guidance expectations. The company’s exploration and production and other capital were $329.2 million, reflecting improved operational efficiencies. This strong performance resulted in an adjusted free cash flow of $312.5 million for the quarter. Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) committed to returning 75% of its adjusted free cash flow to shareholders, amounting to $234 million through dividends and share repurchases.
On October 25, 2024, Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) sold its assets in the DJ Basin for $36.1 million. The proceeds from this divestiture are expected to fund recent acquisitions and share repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2024. Additionally, Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) has been actively acquiring more interests in operated assets in the Williston Basin, investing $7 million during the third quarter of 2024.
CHRD is one of the best gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. With its strategic acquisitions, operational efficiencies, and commitment to returning capital to shareholders, Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) presents a compelling investment opportunity.
