Chipotle's CEO Just Revealed What We Already Suspected About Portion Sizes

If you've felt like your Chipotle burrito or bowl has been on the skimpy side lately, you're not alone. While Chipotle has gone viral on TikTok because of its portion sizes, the company has repeatedly said the portion sizes are the same as they've always been. Still, the social media rumor mill was stirring enough to get the company to look into it, and there's some truth to all the complaining. Chipotle's CEO, Brian Niccol, finally admitted on Wednesday that there was a problem with portion sizes at a handful of Chipotle stores (via CBS). This isn't the first time someone's done some sleuthing into the issue. A Wells Fargo analyst, Zachary Fadem, recently ordered 75 burrito bowls from eight different Chipotles in New York City and found they varied widely.

While the problem of smaller-than-standard portions doesn't seem to be widespread across the company, Chipotle did find that roughly 350 stores would need retraining to get things back up to snuff. During a company earnings call, Niccol pointed out that "generous portion is a core brand equity of Chipotle." He said that even though none of the stores were told to give customers less, the company would need to get hands-on to make sure every location was consistently doling out the right amounts. Jack Hartung, the chief financial officer, also underscored how important it is to hold on to Chipotle's reputation for hefty-sized portions.

Social media started the trend of the "Chipotle phone method," encouraging customers to film employees as they prepared orders to pressure them to be more generous with ingredients. While we discourage this approach (would you like to be filmed at work by strangers?), there are other tips for getting the most for your money.

It's not surprising that Chipotle's portions are regulated by a monitoring system, as this is pretty much standard at any restaurant, especially chains. It's to keep products consistent for a reliable customer experience. But the easiest way to load up your Chipotle order is just to get all the toppings. From the rice, beans, and veggies to the plethora of sauces, lettuce, queso, and guacamole, go ahead and ask for it all. Also, while Chipotle's burritos are known for their size, there's only so much you can stuff in there. So, one of the biggest mistakes people make when ordering Chipotle is getting a burrito instead of a bowl. Ask for some tortillas on the side, instead. You can also request half-and-half kinds of rice, beans, or meats, as the employee might quickly toss in bigger scoops rather than taking the time to measure them out exactly. But instead of being a fast-food Karen or trying to cheat the system, how about just asking nicely for more if it doesn't look up to standard? You'll be surprised what a little kindness and manners can get you.

