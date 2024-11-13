Chinese military conducts sea and air patrol around shoal amid tension with Philippines

The Chinese military conducted a joint sea and air patrol around the Scarborough Shoal on Wednesday amid continuing tensions with the Philippines in the South China Sea.

The Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said the patrol activities were "carried out in accordance with the law".

Scarborough Shoal, known as Huangyan Island in China and Panatag Shoal in the Philippines, is claimed by both Beijing and Manila and has been effectively controlled by China since an intense stand-off in 2012. It is about 220km (120 nautical miles) west of the main Philippine island Luzon.

It is the second drill around the shoal by the PLA in four months amid continued tensions with Manila.

Tensions have escalated between the two countries in recent years, mainly centred on Scarborough, Second Thomas and Sabina shoals, where there has been a series of confrontations since last year.

On Friday, the Philippines enacted two new laws regarding the disputed waters. One of them, the Maritime Zones Act, recognises much of the Spratlys as Philippine territory and claims waters extending 12 nautical miles (22km) from the baselines of the islands as Manila's territorial sea.

Beijing condemned Manila for "unlawfully" including Scarborough Shoal and most of the islands and reefs of the Spratlys within the Philippine maritime zone.

In response, Beijing on Sunday published a set of geographic coordinates for 16 base points around the disputed Scarborough Shoal, which it labelled "China's Huangyan Island" and said it was a natural move by the Chinese government to "lawfully strengthen marine management" and was consistent with international law and common practices.

During a Chinese drill on August 7, the PLA said "all military activities that disrupt the situation in the South China Sea, create hotspots and undermine regional peace and stability, are well under control".

More to follow ...

