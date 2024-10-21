Chinese Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In October 2024

As Chinese equities experience a lift from recent central bank support measures, the market's focus has turned to growth companies that demonstrate resilience amid deflationary pressures. In this environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate strong confidence from those closest to the company's operations and strategic direction.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 17.9% 28.7% Jiayou International LogisticsLtd (SHSE:603871) 19.3% 23.9% Western Regions Tourism DevelopmentLtd (SZSE:300859) 13.9% 39.2% Cubic Sensor and InstrumentLtd (SHSE:688665) 10.1% 38.9% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 37.8% 29.8% Quick Intelligent EquipmentLtd (SHSE:603203) 34.4% 33.1% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 83.7% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.3% 41.7% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 22.8% 28.7% BIWIN Storage Technology (SHSE:688525) 18.8% 116.8%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, production, and sale of insulin analog APIs and injections in China, with a market cap of CN¥28.81 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from the development, production, and sales of insulin and related products, amounting to CN¥2.69 billion.

Insider Ownership: 36.6%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 26.3% p.a.

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated strong growth potential, with earnings expected to grow significantly at 43.3% per year, outpacing the Chinese market average. Revenue is also forecasted to increase by 26.3% annually, surpassing market growth rates. Recent buyback activity includes a CNY 15.13 million repurchase of shares, part of a larger CNY 300 million program aimed at employee incentives. Despite past shareholder dilution and low future return on equity projections, profitability has improved markedly this year.

SHSE:603087 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: SDIC Intelligence Xiamen Information Co., Ltd. operates in the information technology sector, with a market cap of CN¥12.97 billion.

Operations: Unfortunately, the revenue segments for SDIC Intelligence Xiamen Information Co., Ltd. are not provided in the text you shared. Please provide the specific revenue segment data if available, and I'd be happy to help summarize it for you.

Insider Ownership: 29.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 21.7% p.a.

SDIC Intelligence Xiamen Information is positioned for robust growth, with revenue expected to rise 21.7% annually, outpacing the Chinese market average. Despite a current net loss of CNY 127.59 million, profitability is anticipated within three years, marking significant progress from previous losses. Recent board changes and amendments to company bylaws may influence strategic direction positively. However, the share price has been highly volatile recently and future return on equity remains low at 6.9%.

SZSE:300188 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Easy Click Worldwide Network Technology Co., Ltd. (SZSE:301171) operates in the technology sector and has a market capitalization of CN¥8.54 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Advertising and Promotion Services segment, amounting to CN¥2.23 billion.

Insider Ownership: 33.6%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 14.4% p.a.

Easy Click Worldwide Network Technology is poised for significant earnings growth at 24.43% annually, surpassing the Chinese market average. Revenue growth, at 14.4% per year, is slightly below expectations but still above the market rate of 13.5%. The company trades significantly below its estimated fair value and recently completed a share buyback totaling CNY 10.05 million. However, its return on equity forecast remains low at 9.6%, and it has an unstable dividend record.

SZSE:301171 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

