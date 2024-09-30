Chinese Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In September 2024

The Chinese stock market has experienced a significant boost in September 2024, driven by robust stimulus measures aimed at revitalizing the economy. This positive momentum has lifted investor sentiment and created an optimistic outlook for growth companies with high insider ownership. In this favorable environment, companies with strong internal commitment and substantial insider stakes often signal confidence in their future prospects, making them attractive options for investors seeking growth opportunities.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 18% 28.7% Jiayou International LogisticsLtd (SHSE:603871) 21.5% 24.6% Western Regions Tourism DevelopmentLtd (SZSE:300859) 13.9% 39.2% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.6% 29.9% Quick Intelligent EquipmentLtd (SHSE:603203) 34.4% 33.1% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 67.5% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 41.7% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 25.2% BIWIN Storage Technology (SHSE:688525) 18.8% 116.8% Offcn Education Technology (SZSE:002607) 25.1% 75.7%

Click here to see the full list of 384 stocks from our Fast Growing Chinese Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd. is engaged in the research, development, production, and sale of biological products and diagnostics with a market cap of CN¥94.72 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include biological products and diagnostics.

Insider Ownership: 24.2%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 49.4% p.a.

Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise showcases high insider ownership and promising growth potential. Despite a recent dip in H1 2024 earnings, with net income dropping to CNY 260.48 million from CNY 1,702.36 million a year ago, the company is expected to see substantial revenue growth at 49.4% annually, outpacing the market's 13.1%. The completion of its share buyback program totaling CNY 200.08 million underscores management’s confidence in future prospects despite current challenges.

Story continues

SHSE:603392 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety systems and advanced driver assistance systems in China, with a market cap of CN¥26.97 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue from manufacturing and selling automobile and related accessories amounts to CN¥8.35 billion.

Insider Ownership: 21.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 23% p.a.

Bethel Automotive Safety Systems demonstrates high insider ownership and robust growth potential. Recent earnings for H1 2024 show a significant increase, with sales rising to CNY 3.97 billion from CNY 3.09 billion and net income improving to CNY 457.45 million from CNY 355.57 million year-over-year. Despite share price volatility, the company is trading significantly below its estimated fair value and forecasts suggest annual profit growth of over 25%, outpacing the Chinese market average of 23%.

SHSE:603596 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Vanchip (Tianjin) Technology Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency front end and high end analog chips in China with a market cap of CN¥13.16 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue from electronic components and parts totals CN¥3.16 billion.

Insider Ownership: 16.9%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 22.8% p.a.

Vanchip (Tianjin) Technology showcases high insider ownership and strong growth potential. Recent earnings for H1 2024 show a turnaround with revenue increasing to CNY 1.07 billion from CNY 890.93 million, and net income rising to CNY 11.27 million from a loss of CNY 70.2 million year-over-year. The company announced a buyback program worth up to CNY 150 million, indicating confidence in its future prospects despite recent share price volatility and low forecasted return on equity (9%).

SHSE:688153 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Summing It All Up

Gain an insight into the universe of 384 Fast Growing Chinese Companies With High Insider Ownership by clicking here.

Are any of these part of your asset mix? Tap into the analytical power of Simply Wall St's portfolio to get a 360-degree view on how they're shaping up.

Simply Wall St is a revolutionary app designed for long-term stock investors, it's free and covers every market in the world.

Contemplating Other Strategies?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include SHSE:603392 SHSE:603596 and SHSE:688153.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com