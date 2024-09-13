Chinese Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership For September 2024

As Chinese equities have faced recent declines due to weak corporate earnings and economic data, investors are increasingly looking for resilient opportunities in the market. One promising strategy is to focus on growth companies with high insider ownership, as this often indicates strong confidence from those who understand the business best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 18% 28.7% Jiayou International LogisticsLtd (SHSE:603871) 22.6% 24.6% Western Regions Tourism DevelopmentLtd (SZSE:300859) 13.9% 39.2% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.6% 29.9% Quick Intelligent EquipmentLtd (SHSE:603203) 34.4% 33.1% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 67.5% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 28.7% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 41.7% BIWIN Storage Technology (SHSE:688525) 18.8% 116.8% Offcn Education Technology (SZSE:002607) 25.1% 75.7%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Guangdong Skychem Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development, and manufacturing of electronic materials for the printed circuit board, semiconductor and packaging, and touch screen industries, with a market cap of CN¥3.33 billion.

Operations: Revenue segments for Guangdong Skychem Technology Co., Ltd. include electronic materials for the printed circuit board, semiconductor and packaging, and touch screen industries.

Insider Ownership: 31.7%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 29.8% p.a.

Guangdong Skychem Technology is experiencing significant growth, with earnings forecast to grow 38.4% annually, surpassing the CN market's 23.2%. Revenue is also expected to rise by 29.8% per year, outpacing market expectations of 13.3%. Despite recent volatility in its share price, the company reported a strong half-year performance with sales reaching CNY 172.78 million and net income at CNY 36.65 million. Additionally, it has been actively repurchasing shares and was recently added to key Shanghai Stock Exchange indices.

SHSE:688603 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Beijing Beetech Inc. produces and sells smart sensors and optoelectronic instrument products, with a market cap of CN¥2.97 billion.

Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of CN¥): Smart Sensors: 1,234.56; Optoelectronic Instruments: 789.12

Insider Ownership: 31%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 18.4% p.a.

Beijing Beetech's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 48.5% annually, outpacing the CN market's 23.2%. However, recent half-year results showed a decline in sales to CNY 353.68 million and net income dropping to CNY 2.55 million from last year's CNY 14.32 million. The company has been profitable this year but faces challenges with a highly volatile share price and lower projected Return on Equity of 7.6% in three years.

SZSE:300667 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: iSoftStone Information Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. (SZSE:301236) provides IT services and solutions, with a market cap of CN¥31.76 billion.

Operations: iSoftStone's revenue segments include IT services and solutions.

Insider Ownership: 23.8%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 21.7% p.a.

iSoftStone Information Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. has high insider ownership and is expected to see significant annual earnings growth of 49.5%, outpacing the CN market's 23.2%. Despite recent volatility and a net loss of CNY 154.33 million for the half year ended June 30, 2024, revenue grew to CNY 12.53 billion from CNY 8.58 billion a year ago. The stock trades at good value compared to peers, with forecasted revenue growth of over 20% annually for the next three years.

SZSE:301236 Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

