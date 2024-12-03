Chinese firms should diversify chip sources, Internet Society of China says

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Internet Society of China (ISC) urged domestic companies on Tuesday to carefully consider the procurement of U.S. chips and seek to expand cooperation with chip firms from other countries and regions, according to its official WeChat account.

The ISC also encouraged domestic firms to "proactively" use chips produced by both domestic and foreign-invested enterprises in China, a statement showed.

U.S. chip export controls have caused "substantial harm" to the healthy and stable development of China's internet industry, it added.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)