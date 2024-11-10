Chinese EV makers look to Africa as rivalry with US, Europe heats up

Chinese electric vehicle makers are opening flagship stores and assembly plants in Africa as they look to expand on the continent and circumvent tariffs and other import restrictions imposed by the US and Europe.
State-owned carmaker BAIC Group and Zeekr, Geely Auto's premium EV maker, have both announced plans to enter Egypt - a key location for companies looking to tap into the Middle East and Africa.
By the end of next year, BAIC Group is expected to start producing 20,000 electric vehicles annually at an assembly plant it is establishing in Egypt. That will increase to 50,000 units by its fifth year in a deal with Alkan Auto, a subsidiary of Egyptian International Motors (EIM Group).
The deal last week was witnessed by Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development Kamel al-Wazir, who is also industry and transport minister. He said the investment was in line with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi's aim to turn the North African country into a regional industrial centre and localise the car industry.
Al-Wazir said the General Authority for Industrial Development had allocated 120,000 sq metres of land for the project.
Besides meeting domestic demand, the plant will export to other African countries and to the Middle East, taking advantage of Egypt's location at the junction of Asia, Africa and Europe. More than 10 per cent of global trade or thousands of ships pass annually through Egypt's Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea and is the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe, Beijing's biggest market.
When the EV plant starts production at the end of next year, it is expected to create about 1,200 jobs for the Egyptian workforce.
Song Wei, president of BAIC Group, said the company was committed to strengthening its presence in the Egyptian market since it is "one of the most important" in the region. The company last month launched a new car model from Egypt, its first global debut through that market.
Egypt has drawn huge investments from China, especially to the Suez Canal Economic Zone as companies seek a shorter route to European, Middle Eastern and African countries.
Last month, EV manufacturer Zeekr also announced plans to enter the Egyptian market before the end of this year. That followed the signing of a distributorship agreement with EIM Group last month to build a sales and service network in Egypt.
Lauren Johnston, a China-Africa specialist and associate professor at the University of Sydney's China Studies Centre, said that with Mexico, the US and Europe imposing tariffs on Chinese EVs, carmakers were searching for alternative markets.
She said they were drawn to Egypt by its strategic location and labour costs, noting that wages were about half those of Morocco and also lower than in South Africa.
"This, alongside plentiful sunshine, means it's not a bad place to open renewables-related assembly plants," she said. "Also, it is within the African free-trade agreement area and also close to high-income markets in the Middle East and Europe."
It also comes as Russia's war in Ukraine and tariff issues in Europe are disrupting low-wage supply chains, while tensions in the region have seen a reduction in the number of ships using the Suez Canal because of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Johnston said moving production closer to markets gets around these risks.
"Egypt itself is losing a lot of money from lower Suez traffic," she said. "It may also be timely for Egypt, as well as China."
Kai Xue, a Beijing-based corporate lawyer who advises on foreign direct investment and cross-border financing, said with a 100 per cent tariff rate being phased in, Chinese EVs were effectively excluded from the US market.
But he said companies like Chery were focused on developing countries so US or EU tariffs were not driving their plans for Africa.
Chery, for instance, plans to open an assembly line in Kenya. "This investment was likely planned well before the new additional EU tariffs on Chinese EVs provisionally levied in July and is unrelated to the recently announced delay in opening a Chery assembly plant in Spain in reaction to the EU tariffs," Xue said.
But the latest moves by EV companies to expand in Egypt follow a trend of Chinese carmakers seeking out the African market since China's geopolitical rivalry has intensified with the US and Europe.
Others including BYD Auto, Neta Auto EV and Xpeng have entered markets such as Morocco, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa.
BYD introduced three electric car models in Kenya in September and is now in 12 African markets after recent launches in Zambia and Madagascar.
In June, Neta - developed by Zhejiang Hozon New Energy - unveiled its models in Kenya and announced a plan to assemble some of them there.
It is also now common to find Chinese-made electric buses on the road in African countries such as in Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa.
But Morocco - strategically located at the crossroads of Africa and Europe - stands out because of the free-trade agreements it has with the US and EU, which has attracted Chinese investment in electric vehicles and new energy.
Saliem Fakir, executive director of the African Climate Foundation, said given the rapid development of Chinese new energy vehicle technology in the past decade, companies were expanding their global footprints in different markets.
He said that in 2023 alone, Chinese new energy vehicle exports to Africa saw year-on-year growth of 291 per cent. "And African countries are welcoming not only the trade but also industry chain development," he added.
