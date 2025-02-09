Chinese auto-part maker APT Electronics rethinks global expansion amid Trump tariffs

Guangzhou-based APT Electronics, a supplier of automotive lighting and LED components, is adopting a more cautious approach to overseas expansion amid concerns of new tariffs under the second administration of US President Donald Trump.
Although the additional 10 per cent tariffs that Trump slapped on Chinese imports last week will not have "immediate impact" on operations, there would be challenges if the policy remains unchanged, APT chairman David Xiao Guowei told the Post in an interview on Friday. This has prompted a more "prudent and cautious" approach, he said.
The company is also concerned about potential tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, where some of its clients operate factories that export to the US. Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent duty on goods from both countries, a move that was postponed for 30 days after the countries' leaders spoke last week.
Since 2023, APT has explored establishing production lines in North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe, company president Hou Yu said at a Friday press briefing. A final decision will account for timing and cost, he added.
Xiao said he is "cautiously optimistic" about US-China relations because "the high-level dialogue and communication channels between Beijing and Washington are still open". He believes the company will weather the current storm, as it did during the escalating trade war in 2019.
Founded in 2006 in the capital city of southern Guangdong province, APT Electronics produces intelligent visual products such as automotive headlamps, LED modules for television screens and horticultural lighting used to supplement or replace natural light for plants. It sells to more than 20 markets worldwide, including the US, and clients include Philips' lighting spin-off Signify, Samsung Electronics, and Chinese carmaker Geely Auto.
The impact of trade friction in 2019 was "significant", as some of APT's major clients relocated production to other suppliers in Southeast Asia, including in Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia, according to Xiao. The clients returned to APT within a year because "the incomplete local supply chains delayed [material] supply and caused the yield rate to significantly drop, which in turn drove up overall manufacturing cost", the chairman said.
The company reported in an August filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that its key suppliers are "primarily located in China and [it] purchases LED chips from both domestic and international suppliers".
Its biggest supplier is Epistar Corporation, Taiwan's largest producer of light-emitting diodes (LEDs). However, Epistar fell to just 7.5 per cent of APT's total purchases in the first five months of 2024, down from 25.9 per cent in 2021.
To strengthen the local supply chain, Xiao and his team founded AccoPower and AscenPower, both silicon carbide (SiC) and power semiconductor producers. SiC is a critical material for next-generation semiconductors, which shows promise for use in EVs and aerospace equipment for its ability to operate at higher temperatures, withstand higher voltage, and improve power density. The companies are separate from APT Electronics.
With growing demand for computational power owing to a surge in artificial intelligence applications such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek, Xiao said that SiC can be used in the power supply system of data centres. Some industry peers are already working on this, according to Xiao, but he estimated that it will not happen until 2028.
Shares of Hong Kong-listed APT Electronics, which on Friday announced the construction of a new production base for its subsidiary Lynway Vision in Guangzhou, closed up 4 per cent to HK$4.4 (US$0.56) a day after it estimated profit growth of more than 40 per cent for 2024.
The company's initial public offering in November was oversubscribed 5,678 times by retail investors, making it the city's second-hottest IPO ever.
