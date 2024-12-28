Chinese artist creates retro Nintendo Gameboy game to remember late grandmother

When Chinese artist Zhou Yichen saw his grandmother’s health deteriorate in July, he sought to memorialise her in an unusual way – by creating a Nintendo video game with her portrayed as a character in it.

The short game, aptly titled Grandma, is developed for the Game Boy platform, which carries an added tinge of nostalgia for children who grew up in the 80s and 90s like Yichen.

In the game, players can interact with the titular character designed after Yichen’s grandma, who became a wheelchair user later in life following an accident.

The player can share a meal with grandma, join her for a chat at home or even take a stroll together in different stages of the game.

‘Grandma’ was developed by Chinese artist Zhou Yichen (Zhou Yichen)

“My grandma is a kind and strong woman. She always smiles whenever you see her, no matter how much she has endured. She raised three children by herself. Her life was simple,” the artist tells The Independent.

“Before she fell, she cooked and did housework every day, watched TV and went to bed. My grandma and grandpa took care of me until I was three years old,” he says.

It all started in 2020 for Yichen when he was studying art in New York.

The 31-year-old from central China’s Hubei province says he has been experimenting with designing video games as a deeply personal artistic expression since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Right when the pandemic hit, and college courses turned to online classes, he still had to keep creating art due to his major despite campuses and studios being closed.

Yichen has created other games for the platform too (Zhou Yichen)

Having no option but to create art in his tiny apartment, he says he was forced to look beyond traditional creation tools.

One evening, he suddenly got the idea of exploring video games as a canvas for creating art, Yichen says.

It was initially a challenge due to the cross-disciplinary nature of the idea, but after days of learning game-related software and drawing tools, he says he could experiment better with creating games as an artistic medium.

So far, the Chinese artist has created 100 artworks using video games, including one about his life with his parents.

Then about six months ago, Yichen’s grandmother suffered an injury after experiencing a fall at home that forced her to spend her remaining days in bed.

“She was already very weak. She didn’t want to eat or get up...When I noticed that my grandma’s body and mind were not as good as before, her memory began to deteriorate, and her body became weak and powerless, I decided to use games to record my life with my grandma,” Yichen says.

“I have many memories with my grandma, and it was always meaningful to be with her,” the artist says, adding that the game was an effort to cherish the last moments spent with her.

