China's U.S. ethane imports to surge in 2025 in drive to cut costs

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Despite a growing trade war between Washington and Beijing, China's ethane imports from the U.S. are set to surge this year as big petrochemical producers battling shrinking profits switch to the cheaper feedstock flowing from the U.S. shale gas boom.

Companies including Satellite Chemical, China Sanjiang Fine Chemical, and Wanhua Chemical Group are investing more than $16 billion to build crackers, upgrade plants, expand storage, and construct Very Large Ethane Carriers to ship the liquefied gas.

U.S. export capacity and a lack of tankers are the two factors holding back growth in the ethane trade between the world's two biggest economies. Nearly all of China's ethane imports come from the U.S.

Forecasts from three analysts for China's ethane imports in 2025 range between 6.3 million and 8.2 million metric tons, which they estimate would amount to an increase of between 9% and 34%. There is no official data publicly available on ethane imports.

To meet the rising export demand, U.S. pipeline network operators Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners are expanding capacity at their terminals.

"The bottleneck is U.S. exports right now," said Armaan Ashraf, head of natural gas liquids at consultancy FGE.

China buys nearly half of U.S. ethane exports, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which sees U.S. net ethane exports rising 6% to 520,000 barrels per day (11.2 million tons) in 2025, it said in an October report. China is expected to take most of that increase, an EIA analyst said.

In competition with China, Thailand plans to buy more U.S. ethane to reduce its trade deficit with the United States, while Siam Cement Group is re-configuring its new Long Son cracker in Vietnam to use the cheaper feedstock. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical, the region's largest naphtha importer, is also studying importing U.S. ethane for its crackers, its spokesperson KY Lin told Reuters.

The growing demand and constrained export capacity will result in a tight ethane market from 2026, said Wang Yan, an analyst at commodities intelligence firm ICIS.

NEW CRACKERS AND SHIPS

Between 2024 and 2026, Chinese companies plan to add at least 7.7 million tons per year (tpy) of capacity to process ethane and other gas liquids, company filings show, as they look to take advantage of the cheaper feedstock.

They need to make the switch to improve their returns. Crackers in China processing ethane can reap $300-$500 per ton of ethylene produced, beating the profit margins at plants processing naphtha, said Cheryl Liu, an analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.

