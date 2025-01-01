China's short video market may have peaked as total user numbers decline for first time

China's short video market appears to have peaked, as the number of users - on apps led by ByteDance-owned Douyin, Kuaishou Technology and Tencent Holdings' WeChat - shrunk for the first time, according to an industry report.

The overall number of short video app users in China reached 1.05 billion at the end of June, about 300 million fewer than the total in December 2023, according to a report on Monday by broadcasting regulator the National Radio and Television Administration and the short video and film committee under the China Federation of Video and Television Associations.

That data reflects a significant slide in the short video market, which saw a steady increase in users over the past few years - from 648 million in 2018 to more than 1 billion in 2023 - that enabled platforms led by Douyin, the Chinese sibling of TikTok, to generate hefty revenue through targeted advertising, live streaming and e-commerce.

Still, the annual growth rate of users slowed from 19 per cent to 4 per cent during that same period.

"Regardless of whether [the market's user numbers] falls or continues to grow, the core [implication] is that the industry's scale has approached a high level and overall growth is bound to slow down for all participants," said Ma Shicong, an analyst at market research firm Analysys.

Analysys' own data indicated that the number of short video users on the mainland crept up to 1.059 billion at the end of November.

Ma expected short video platform operators to sharpen their focus on certain vertical sectors. "For example, areas such as short drama, AI [artificial intelligence] video tools and group live streaming contributed significant growth to the market in 2024", she said.

Monday's report, meanwhile, highlighted new initiatives undertaken by short video platform operators. Douyin, for example, started testing paid content in late 2023. Main rival Kuaishou in August started offering a monthly subscription to Kling, its Sora-like AI video-generating service.

That was the same month Douyin owner ByteDance made its Jimeng app, a Sora-style text-to-video service, available for download on Apple's China App Store, following its July 31 release on various local Android app stores.

The industry report also pointed out demographic changes in China's short video market. In 2023, users between 10 and 19 years of age accounted for 15.2 per cent of the country's short video market, up from 13.2 per cent in 2021.

