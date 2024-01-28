Advertisement
China's MGI Tech, GemPharmatech defend themselves after US bill proposed

Reuters
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's MGI Tech said on Sunday as an upstream equipment provider in the gene sequencing industry, its business does not involve data collection, after a proposed U.S. Biosecure Act included its name in the bill.

"The data generated by customers based on our sequencing platform are collected, stored, processed and controlled by the customers themselves," MGI Tech said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Separately, Shanghai-listed GemPharmatech said it is not involved in any analysis business of human genome sequences, adding none of its technologies and samples are not subject to the restrictions of the proposed bill.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Winni Zhou and Ryan Woo)