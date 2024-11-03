China's food security puts onus on agro-diplomacy as trade doors swing open and closed

Boosting imports and closing the nation's trade surplus with trading partners - those are the big goals when China opens its import-themed trade fair in the coming days.

Now in its 7th iteration since kicking off in 2018, the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which serves as a major platform for China to carve out a bigger piece of the global trade pie, will take place from November 5-10.

And over the past few years, the food and agricultural portion has become one of the event's most heavily trafficked, in terms of floor coverage and number of exhibitors.

Now, with China having recently announced plans to conduct an anti-dumping investigation into rapeseed imports from Canada, and to collect anti-dumping duties on European brandy, in retaliation for their tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, the door has been opened wider to agricultural goods from other parts of the world.

In early September, the first batch of African frozen mutton entered China, two weeks after the country received fresh durians from Malaysia for the first time.

With a comprehensive and diverse industrial chain, the manufacturing superpower is increasingly buying agricultural products from the global market in return for the figurative fruits of its massive industrial capacity.

Tuesday's opening of the CIIE coincides with the US presidential election, which could result in new China-centric policies that further test the nation's trade and economy.

Meanwhile, "agricultural diplomacy", which is taking centre stage in China's trade landscape as it tries to strike a balance with trading partners, is pushing agricultural imports by the world's biggest food consumer to record-high levels, according to analysts.

Behind this trend is also the expanding demand from its 1.4 billion people for quality food; leadership's strategy to broaden food sources; and the country's lagging agricultural efficiency and high costs, they said.

But the influx is also leading to falling profits and even losses among domestic peers, making it crucial for China to find a more delicate way to better balance the interests of multiple parties, some have warned.

On September 8, a shipment of frozen lamb from Madagascar arrived in China, consisting of 50 packages in excess of 900kg (1,984 pounds). It was the first batch of imported lamb since Madagascar was granted access to the Chinese market last year, marking the first instance of China importing lamb from Africa.

