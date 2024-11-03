China's food security puts onus on agro-diplomacy as trade doors swing open and closed

Boosting imports and closing the nation's trade surplus with trading partners - those are the big goals when China opens its import-themed trade fair in the coming days.
Now in its 7th iteration since kicking off in 2018, the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which serves as a major platform for China to carve out a bigger piece of the global trade pie, will take place from November 5-10.
And over the past few years, the food and agricultural portion has become one of the event's most heavily trafficked, in terms of floor coverage and number of exhibitors.
Now, with China having recently announced plans to conduct an anti-dumping investigation into rapeseed imports from Canada, and to collect anti-dumping duties on European brandy, in retaliation for their tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, the door has been opened wider to agricultural goods from other parts of the world.
In early September, the first batch of African frozen mutton entered China, two weeks after the country received fresh durians from Malaysia for the first time.
With a comprehensive and diverse industrial chain, the manufacturing superpower is increasingly buying agricultural products from the global market in return for the figurative fruits of its massive industrial capacity.
Tuesday's opening of the CIIE coincides with the US presidential election, which could result in new China-centric policies that further test the nation's trade and economy.
Meanwhile, "agricultural diplomacy", which is taking centre stage in China's trade landscape as it tries to strike a balance with trading partners, is pushing agricultural imports by the world's biggest food consumer to record-high levels, according to analysts.
Behind this trend is also the expanding demand from its 1.4 billion people for quality food; leadership's strategy to broaden food sources; and the country's lagging agricultural efficiency and high costs, they said.
But the influx is also leading to falling profits and even losses among domestic peers, making it crucial for China to find a more delicate way to better balance the interests of multiple parties, some have warned.
On September 8, a shipment of frozen lamb from Madagascar arrived in China, consisting of 50 packages in excess of 900kg (1,984 pounds). It was the first batch of imported lamb since Madagascar was granted access to the Chinese market last year, marking the first instance of China importing lamb from Africa.
It came just days after the 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum Summit concluded in Beijing.
"Trade exchanges are sometimes not just economic activities, they also carry political and diplomatic significance," said Lin Shen, a researcher with the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
"For example, importing agricultural products from others helps consolidate and develop a friendly cooperative relationship," he said.
In recent years, China has seen a significant increase in the import volume of many agricultural products. Goods once considered luxury items, such as cherries, durian, beef and king crabs, have thus gradually become more accessible to consumers.
China's customs data showed that beef imports rose from 290,000 tonnes in 2013 to 2.737 million tonnes last year, reflecting a more than ninefold increase over the past decade.
This trend is also evident in high-end fruit. Substantial imports of Chilean cherries and Thai durians, which are known for their high costs, have triggered debate over their improved affordability in the past year.
In the grain sector, despite ongoing government efforts to achieve self-sufficiency, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture in late September indicated that total grain imports from January to September saw a year-on-year increase of 8.68 per cent, to 43.736 million tonnes.
Zhong Yu, a researcher with the Institute of Agricultural Economics and Development at the China Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said "agricultural diplomacy is a means to balance trade relations".
He pointed out that, since many countries in Africa are developing nations, as are many members of China's Belt and Road Initiative, "we cannot expect to purchase agricultural machinery or chips from them, so we mainly import their primary products".
Those are predominantly energy resources and agricultural products, he added. Among resource-scarce countries, agricultural products become a major export.
Lin noted that, in some countries, including developed ones, farmers represent "a significant voting base". And this makes them an important group from a political perspective.
"Our imports from the United States, particularly soybeans and corn from the Midwest, for example, are also influenced by these voting considerations," he said.
In addition to politics, economic factors are driving the surge in imports, Zhong said.
He highlighted three main reasons: global food prices that are generally lower than those in China, supply-and-demand gaps in the domestic market - especially for soybeans and corn - and structural adjustments in certain foods.
For example, while wheat grown in central China's production base of Henan province is suitable for low-gluten flour, the high-gluten varieties produced locally still do not match those from countries such as France, which are increasingly needed as bread consumption expands, he said.
The Chinese leadership's emphasis on diversifying food sources, along with consumer demand for diverse and upgraded diets, have also contributed to increased imports, Lin said.
Under President Xi Jinping's "all-encompassing approach to food" strategy, the State Council, China's cabinet, in September rolled out a road map to broaden food production beyond traditional farmlands and crops, aiming to establish a diversified food-supply system by 2027 to increase self-reliance.
"Take beef, which does not carry the same security concerns as staple foods, for example," Lin explained. "The production of meat and poultry consumes significant resources, so it makes sense to import more beef to fill domestic supply gaps."
He also pointed out that younger consumers, increasingly focused on health and fitness, are no longer limiting their diets to staple grains. Products like avocados, which China imports mostly from Peru and Chile, have therefore gained popularity as beneficial fats for health-conscious individuals.
Similarly, Japan's Shine Muscat seedless grapes, known for their exceptional sweetness and emerald-green appearance, have been well received in China in recent years.
Due to weaker breeding technologies, China will rely on imports from countries with such agricultural advantages for the time being, Lin said.
On the positive side, an influx of better-tasting and more nutritious agricultural products has made them more affordable for consumers.
Conversely, amid years of bumper harvests and weak demand, large-scale imports have led to continuous price declines for grain and other agricultural products, negatively affecting farmers' and livestock producers' incomes.
Despite the principle that "the Chinese people must firmly hold their rice bowls", a metaphor from the leadership about the importance of ensuring self-reliance in staple foods, China remains the world's largest importer of grain, with imports reaching 162 million tonnes last year.
To protect domestic markets from the impact of low-priced foreign grain, China has implemented import-tariff quotas on the three main grains: wheat, corn and rice.
The authorities have set specific annual import quotas for all three, with a low tariff of 1 per cent within the quota and a 65 per cent tariff beyond that. So far, customs data shows that wheat imports, with an annual quota of more than 9.6 million tonnes, have exceeded quotas for three consecutive years, and corn, whose annual quota is 7.2 million tonnes, has surpassed that line for five years.
However, with global grain prices far lower than in the domestic market, not even efforts to increase tariffs, upgrade domestic technology, and lower production costs have reversed the situation.
For example, the significant import of corn in recent years, combined with continuous increases in domestic production, has caused corn prices to plummet, recently hitting historic lows, said Ma Wenfeng, an agribusiness analyst at Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultancy.
In September, the average wholesale price of corn in the country's corn-producing areas was 2.20 yuan per kilogram, down 3.6 per cent from the previous month and a 21.5 per cent drop from the same period last year, according to agriculture data provider Beedata.
"The significant import of corn in recent years, and inaction when it comes to exporting corn products, have led to severe market oversupply and hidden unemployment in rural areas," he said.
He suggested that more administrative measures be taken, proposing the construction of processing bases at major ports in China to mitigate the impact of imports on domestic farmers.
"The National Development and Reform Commission needs to implement policies to establish export-processing zones at coastal and inland ports or comprehensively monitor imports beyond current quotas, requiring all to be processed for export," he suggested, referring to China's top economic planner.
"If export targets cannot be met," he advised, "imports beyond the quota should be prohibited."
