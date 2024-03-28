Advertisement
China's economy will provide strong driving force for world recovery

BOAO, China (Reuters) - China's economy will provide a strong driving force for the world recovery, said the country's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday, promising the door of the country's opening can only get bigger.

China's import and export of goods is expected to exceed $32 trillion in the next five years, Zhao said at the opening plenary of the annual gathering of the Boao Forum for Asia.

China is willing to collaborate with the other countries on tech innovation, Zhao added.

($1 = 7.2260 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Laingping Gao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)